CMC Rocks QLD Celebrates 20th Anniversary With 2027 Festival Dates Confirmed - Noise11 Music News

Australia’s biggest country music festival will mark its 20th anniversary when CMC Rocks QLD returns to Willowbank Raceway in Queensland from 17 to 21 March 2027, with organisers promising a milestone edition of the long running event.

by Paul Cashmere

CMC Rocks QLD has confirmed the dates for its 20th anniversary festival, with the country’s largest country music event set to return to Willowbank Raceway from Wednesday 17 March to Sunday 21 March 2027. The announcement follows the 2026 edition, which attracted more than 25,000 attendees and generated millions of dollars for Queensland’s visitor economy, reinforcing the festival’s standing as one of Australia’s most significant live music events.

The 2027 festival marks two decades since the event’s origins, although its journey has spanned multiple locations before settling at Willowbank. Organisers have indicated the anniversary edition will celebrate both the festival’s history and the community that has developed around it while looking ahead to its future. The artist lineup will be announced later this year.

Festival Director and Chugg Entertainment Chairman Michael Chugg said the anniversary would honour both the festival’s growth and the legacy of its late founder Rob Potts.

“We couldn’t be more excited to kick off our 20th year celebrations in March,” Chugg said.

“The legacy of CMC Rocks runs deep, as the festival continues to grow and blow even our minds. The sense of community and country spirit we experience each year is like nothing in this world and we’re proud to be able to connect our community with the hottest local and international talent around. Bring on 2027. It will be a wonderful memorial and celebration of the late Rob Potts’ vision of country music and Australia.”

Festival Director Jeremy Dylan said planning for the anniversary edition had focused on building on the event’s history while creating new experiences for returning and first time patrons.

“The journey of the last twenty years of CMC Rocks has been about making each year better than the last, a celebration of all the memories and moments that have built the incredible community around us and a promise to make some amazing new ones,” Dylan said.

“We’ve been hard at work cooking up a 20th anniversary edition of the festival that is truly unforgettable, and we can’t wait to share this weekend with you all next March.”

Since launching in Thredbo in 2008, CMC Rocks has expanded from a niche gathering into what organisers describe as the Southern Hemisphere’s largest country music festival. Along the way it has also been staged in the Hunter Valley and Townsville before establishing a long term home at Willowbank Raceway near Ipswich in 2015.

The festival has become an annual fixture for country music fans across Australia, with many attendees returning each year and newer generations now attending alongside parents who first visited as young fans themselves.

The announcement also follows a successful 2026 festival that featured headline performances and a number of high profile collaborations. Among the standout moments were Tucker Wetmore joining Jordan Davis for a performance of Darius Rucker’s Wagon Wheel, Riley Green and Carly Pearce reuniting for If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay, and Tyla Rodrigues teaming with Braxton Keith for Do I Ever Cross Your Mind.

Australian country music was also represented through a performance by Lee Kernaghan, who joined James Johnston on stage for Boys From The Bush. Elsewhere, Dasha left the stage to perform Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) among festivalgoers, while the annual Songwriters Show again provided audiences with acoustic performances and discussions featuring artists including Old Dominion, Waylon Wyatt, Riley Green, Elizabeth Nichols, Tucker Wetmore and Jordan Davis.

Beyond the music, festival activities expanded through the Tailgate precinct and Nifty’s Sports Bar, with fan events including trivia, fashion parades, eating competitions and interactive entertainment extending the experience across the weekend.

Government figures accompanying the announcement highlighted the festival’s economic contribution as well as its cultural significance.

Queensland Minister for the Environment and Tourism Andrew Powell said CMC Rocks generated more than $16 million for the Queensland economy during the 2026 event.

“Reaching this milestone speaks to what makes CMC Rocks so special, year after year it continues to bring people together through a shared love of country music and gives fans a reason to travel to Queensland from right across Australia and beyond,” Powell said.

He added that the Crisafulli Government would continue supporting the festival through Tourism and Events Queensland until at least 2028 as part of its broader events strategy.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the festival had become one of the city’s signature annual events since relocating to Willowbank.

According to Harding, this year’s event contributed more than $13 million to the Ipswich economy while attracting more than 25,000 visitors.

With the festival already confirmed to return again in 2028, organisers now turn their attention to unveiling the 2027 artist lineup. As CMC Rocks enters its third decade, the anniversary edition is expected to celebrate the event’s history while continuing its role as Australia’s flagship destination for contemporary country music.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 17 March 2027, Willowbank Raceway, Willowbank, QLD (Campers Only)

Thursday 18 March 2027, Willowbank Raceway, Willowbank, QLD (Campers Only)

Friday 19 March 2027, Willowbank Raceway, Willowbank, QLD

Saturday 20 March 2027, Willowbank Raceway, Willowbank, QLD

Sunday 21 March 2027, Willowbank Raceway, Willowbank, QLD

Ticket Details

Artist lineup and ticketing information for CMC Rocks QLD 2027 will be announced later in 2026.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)