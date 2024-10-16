Cody Johnson To Play Australia and New Zealand in March 2025 - Noise11.com

Country star Cody Johnson will play additional Australia and New Zealand shows when he is down under for CMC Rocks Qld 2025.
Johnson has added Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland to the tour. Cody last toured Australia and New Zealand with Luke Combs in 2023.
March 2025, with Cole Swindell (USA), Ashley Cooke (USA) and Wade Forster (AU).
TOUR DATES 2025:
• THURSDAY 20 MARCH – RAC Arena | Perth WA
• TUESDAY 25 MARCH – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney NSW
• THURSDAY 27 MARCH – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC
• SATURDAY 29 MARCH – Spark Arena | Auckland NZ
