 Coldplay To Stream Indian Concert - Noise11.com
Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation

Coldplay To Stream Indian Concert

by Music-News.com on January 18, 2025

in News

Coldplay’s biggest ever show in India will be live streamed on Disney+ on Hotstar on January 26.

As part of their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ jaunt, the ‘Yellow’ group will play Ahmadabad’s 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, with the latter concert set to be broadcast to the world with behind-the-scenes footage.

Frontman Chris Martin said: “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

Days earlier, the band will screen ‘A Film For The Future’, a 44-minute visual companion to their chart-topping album ‘Moon Music’.

Set to premiere worldwide on January 22, the film is executive produced by Ben Mor, who directed Chris Martin and co and Beyonce in their music promo for their hit 2016 collaboration ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ and described it as “a kaleidoscopic patchwork quilt – a 44-minute multimedia tapestry.”

The film will be shown at 360-degree screenings at Lightroom in London, Manchester, and Seoul.

‘A Film For The Future’ was created by more than 150 different visual artists from 45 countries.

Without being restricted by rules, the individuals were asked to create a visual from “snippets” of the record – which features the hit singles ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’ and ‘We Pray’.

Coldplay commented: “We’re very to all the amazing artists lent their genius to this film. They’ve created something very beautiful and we extremely of it.”

The project was first teased on the car number plate in the artwork for 2019’s ‘Everyday Life’, with a section of the project appearing in last summer’s lyric video for ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’.

A fan-led site for the film, powered by Microsoft AI, will also launch on attf.cold.com on January 22.

Recruiting artists from around the globe for the film comes after frontman Chris recently shared that he believes Coldplay’s music resonates most in non-English speaking countries.

He told Rolling Stone: “I sometimes feel that we are most powerful in countries where they don’t really speak English.

“I’m not the best lyricist in the world by any stretch of the imagination, but I think if you don’t speak English, there’s a feeling that you feel.”

music-news.com

