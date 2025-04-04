Counting Crows Slip Out ‘Under The Aurora’ - Noise11.com

Counting Crows have previewed another track from ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!’. Check out ‘Under The Aurora’.

‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!’ is the first Counting Crows album in 11 years. ‘Somewhere Under Wonderland’ was released in 2014. There was also a work in progress for this album. ‘Butter Miracle, Suire One’ was a four track EP released in 2021. All of the songs from that are on this new record.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Adam Duritz.

‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!’ will be released on 9 May 2025.

