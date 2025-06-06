 Mariah Carey Releases First Song In Seven Years ‘Type Dangerous’ - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey Releases First Song In Seven Years ‘Type Dangerous’

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2025

in News

Mariah Carey is back to active duty with her first song in seven years ‘Type Dangerous’.

“I’m so excited to finally be releasing “Type Dangerous” into the world!” Mariah Carey said in a statement, “I’ve been locked up in the studio for quite some time working my behind off on new music, and I’m thrilled for the unveiling of it to my fans, starting with “Type Dangerous!”

‘Type Dangerous’ will lead up to Mariah 16th studio album.

On Monday 9 June Mariah will be awarded the BET Ultimate Icon Award. She is also the headliner at Capital’s Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 15th at Wembley Stadium.

Mariah will also return to Australia in 2025 for Fridayz. The Fridayz shows will also feature performances from Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah and Jordin Sparks.

Friday 17 October
Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane

Saturday 18 October
ENGIE Stadium | Sydney

Friday 24 October
Langley Park | Perth

Saturday 25 October
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne

Mariah Carey setlist 17 May 2025, Shanghai, China

Act I: Mariah Carey / Emotions / Music Box I
Mariah Carey Intro
Vision of Love
Emotions
Make It Happen
Dreamlover
Dreamlover (Reprise)
Dreamlover

Act II: Music Box II / Daydream I
Hero
Without You
Without You (Reprise)
Fantasy
Always Be My Baby

Act III: Daydream II / Butterfly / Rainbow
Looking In
Butterfly / Babydoll / Breakdown / Close My Eyes / The Roof (Back in Time) / My All
Honey / Heartbreaker
Glitter / Charmbracelet
Loverboy / Don’t Stop (Funkin’ 4 Jamaica) / Didn’t Mean to Turn You On / Last Night a DJ Saved My Life / Boy (I Need You) / Sunflowers for Alfred Roy

Act IV: The Celebration of Mimi I / E=MC²
I Wish You Knew
It’s Like That
Say Somethin’
Your Girl
Touch My Body
Shake It Off
So Lonely (One & Only Part II) / Secret Love / Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do)

Act V: The Celebration of Mimi II
Obsessed
I Know What You Want (Busta Rhymes cover)
Circles
Don’t Forget About Us
We Belong Together

Encore:
Fly Like a Bird
Fly Like a Bird (Reprise)

Beth Gibbons by Mary Boukouvalas
Rising Festival, Beth Gibbons, Hamer Hall 1st June 2025 #REVIEW

The blue-coloured- light drenched the stage, signifying the trademark colour of Rising. Beth Gibbons is here as part of Rising festival to showcase her solo album, Lives Outgrown, with a seven- piece band of musicians. Gibbons last toured Melbourne 15 years ago with proponents of trip hop, Portishead, appearing at Harvest Festival. There she was bathed in the golden afternoon rays of sunlight, but now she’s obscured by stage lights in alternating hues. Her musicians are backlit and positioned either side of the stage in groups of three and the keyboardist is in the centre behind Gibbons.

1 day ago
Patty Griffin Photo Credit Alysse Gafkjen
Patty Griffin Previews 11th Album ‘Crown of Horses’ With ‘Back At The Start’

Patty Griffin has a new song ‘Back At The Start’, signalling her upcoming 11th album ‘Crown of Horses’.

2 days ago
The Whitlams 2025
The Whitlams Add Third Show With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Whitlams will play a third show with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall in September.

2 days ago
Seven Mary Three Churn
Seven Mary Three Debut Churn Gets a 2025 Expansion

‘Churn’, the 1994 debut album for Seven Mary Three, has had an extra nine tracks for an all-new expanded edition.

2 days ago
Burton C Bell supplied SBM Presents
Burton C Bell’s ‘Savages’ is About A Politically Corrupt USA And Its Ungodly Evangelists

Burton C Bell has used his powerful new song ‘Savages’ as editorial, calling out the felon and his flock of ungodly evangelists.

3 days ago
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach To Perform Skid Row’s Debut Album For Australia

Skid Row’s 1989self-titled debut reached no 12 in Australia, no 6 in the USA and went all the way to no. 1 in New Zealand. In November, Sebastian Bach will perform the entire album in Australia.

3 days ago
The Ferguson Rogers Process
The Ferguson Rogers Process Release Space & Time Dub Remix of ‘A Long Year’

The Ferguson Rogers Process, the collective of Lance Ferguson of The Bamboos and Tim Rogers of You Am I, have slipped out a Space and Tim Dub mix of ‘A Long Year’.

4 days ago