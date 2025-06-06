Mariah Carey Releases First Song In Seven Years ‘Type Dangerous’ - Noise11.com

Mariah Carey is back to active duty with her first song in seven years ‘Type Dangerous’.
“I’m so excited to finally be releasing “Type Dangerous” into the world!” Mariah Carey said in a statement, “I’ve been locked up in the studio for quite some time working my behind off on new music, and I’m thrilled for the unveiling of it to my fans, starting with “Type Dangerous!”
‘Type Dangerous’ will lead up to Mariah 16th studio album.
On Monday 9 June Mariah will be awarded the BET Ultimate Icon Award. She is also the headliner at Capital’s Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 15th at Wembley Stadium.
Mariah will also return to Australia in 2025 for Fridayz. The Fridayz shows will also feature performances from Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah and Jordin Sparks.
Friday 17 October
Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane
Saturday 18 October
ENGIE Stadium | Sydney
Friday 24 October
Langley Park | Perth
Saturday 25 October
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne
Mariah Carey setlist 17 May 2025, Shanghai, China
Act I: Mariah Carey / Emotions / Music Box I
Mariah Carey Intro
Vision of Love
Emotions
Make It Happen
Dreamlover
Dreamlover (Reprise)
Dreamlover
Act II: Music Box II / Daydream I
Hero
Without You
Without You (Reprise)
Fantasy
Always Be My Baby
Act III: Daydream II / Butterfly / Rainbow
Looking In
Butterfly / Babydoll / Breakdown / Close My Eyes / The Roof (Back in Time) / My All
Honey / Heartbreaker
Glitter / Charmbracelet
Loverboy / Don’t Stop (Funkin’ 4 Jamaica) / Didn’t Mean to Turn You On / Last Night a DJ Saved My Life / Boy (I Need You) / Sunflowers for Alfred Roy
Act IV: The Celebration of Mimi I / E=MC²
I Wish You Knew
It’s Like That
Say Somethin’
Your Girl
Touch My Body
Shake It Off
So Lonely (One & Only Part II) / Secret Love / Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do)
Act V: The Celebration of Mimi II
Obsessed
I Know What You Want (Busta Rhymes cover)
Circles
Don’t Forget About Us
We Belong Together
Encore:
Fly Like a Bird
Fly Like a Bird (Reprise)
