Mariah Carey Releases First Song In Seven Years ‘Type Dangerous’ - Noise11.com

Mariah Carey is back to active duty with her first song in seven years ‘Type Dangerous’.

“I’m so excited to finally be releasing “Type Dangerous” into the world!” Mariah Carey said in a statement, “I’ve been locked up in the studio for quite some time working my behind off on new music, and I’m thrilled for the unveiling of it to my fans, starting with “Type Dangerous!”

‘Type Dangerous’ will lead up to Mariah 16th studio album.

On Monday 9 June Mariah will be awarded the BET Ultimate Icon Award. She is also the headliner at Capital’s Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 15th at Wembley Stadium.

Mariah will also return to Australia in 2025 for Fridayz. The Fridayz shows will also feature performances from Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah and Jordin Sparks.

Friday 17 October

Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane

Saturday 18 October

ENGIE Stadium | Sydney

Friday 24 October

Langley Park | Perth

Saturday 25 October

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne

Mariah Carey setlist 17 May 2025, Shanghai, China

Act I: Mariah Carey / Emotions / Music Box I

Mariah Carey Intro

Vision of Love

Emotions

Make It Happen

Dreamlover

Dreamlover (Reprise)

Dreamlover

Act II: Music Box II / Daydream I

Hero

Without You

Without You (Reprise)

Fantasy

Always Be My Baby

Act III: Daydream II / Butterfly / Rainbow

Looking In

Butterfly / Babydoll / Breakdown / Close My Eyes / The Roof (Back in Time) / My All

Honey / Heartbreaker

Glitter / Charmbracelet

Loverboy / Don’t Stop (Funkin’ 4 Jamaica) / Didn’t Mean to Turn You On / Last Night a DJ Saved My Life / Boy (I Need You) / Sunflowers for Alfred Roy

Act IV: The Celebration of Mimi I / E=MC²

I Wish You Knew

It’s Like That

Say Somethin’

Your Girl

Touch My Body

Shake It Off

So Lonely (One & Only Part II) / Secret Love / Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do)

Act V: The Celebration of Mimi II

Obsessed

I Know What You Want (Busta Rhymes cover)

Circles

Don’t Forget About Us

We Belong Together

Encore:

Fly Like a Bird

Fly Like a Bird (Reprise)

