Crowded House, Gary Clark Jr Amongst First 20 Bluesfest Acts For 2025 Revealed - Noise11.com

The final 20 acts for the final Bluesfest have been announced with Crowded House, Vance Joy, Gary Clark Jr and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram on the bill.

Ingram gave an incredible performance in 2022 when he played Bluesfest Byron Bay as well as the one-off Bluesfest Melbourne.

Bluesfest Director Peter Noble said in a statement:

As we prepare for the final chapter of Bluesfest in 2025, I am profoundly moved by the outpouring of support from thousands in our community, along with the many artists and their management eager to be part of our farewell edition. Thank you all for your heartfelt messages and expressions of solidarity. We’re thrilled to unveil the first wave of artists for our grand finale. This lineup, meticulously curated to honour Bluesfest’s rich legacy, features a dynamic mix of legendary and cutting-edge performers. This announcement marks just the beginning. Our second lineup is well and truly in the works and the reveal is on the horizon, promising to further enhance what is set to be an epic farewell. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. Let’s make the final Bluesfest one for the ages!

Warmest regards, Peter Noble OAM Director, Bluesfest

The first 20 acts for 2025 are:

Crowded House

Vance Joy

Ocean Alley

Tones and I

Gary Clark Jr

Rag’n’Bone Man

RY X

Allison Russell

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Brad Cox

Here Come The Mummies EXCLUSIVE

The California Honeydrops EXCLUSIVE

Marc Broussard

Pierce Brothers

Taj Farrant EXCLUSIVE

Fanny Lumsden

19-Twenty

WILSN

Cimafunk EXCLUSIVE

Neal Francis EXCLUSIVE

Bluesfest will be held over Easter 2025 from 17 to 20 April.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

