Crowded House, Gary Clark Jr Amongst First 20 Bluesfest Acts For 2025 Revealed - Noise11.com

Crowded House, Gary Clark Jr Amongst First 20 Bluesfest Acts For 2025 Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on August 21, 2024

in News

The final 20 acts for the final Bluesfest have been announced with Crowded House, Vance Joy, Gary Clark Jr and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram on the bill.

Ingram gave an incredible performance in 2022 when he played Bluesfest Byron Bay as well as the one-off Bluesfest Melbourne.

Bluesfest Director Peter Noble said in a statement:

As we prepare for the final chapter of Bluesfest in 2025, I am profoundly moved by the outpouring of support from thousands in our community, along with the many artists and their management eager to be part of our farewell edition. Thank you all for your heartfelt messages and expressions of solidarity.

We’re thrilled to unveil the first wave of artists for our grand finale. This lineup, meticulously curated to honour Bluesfest’s rich legacy, features a dynamic mix of legendary and cutting-edge performers. This announcement marks just the beginning. Our second lineup is well and truly in the works and the reveal is on the horizon, promising to further enhance what is set to be an epic farewell.

Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. Let’s make the final Bluesfest one for the ages!
Warmest regards,

Peter Noble OAM Director, Bluesfest

The first 20 acts for 2025 are:

Crowded House
Vance Joy
Ocean Alley
Tones and I
Gary Clark Jr
Rag’n’Bone Man
RY X
Allison Russell
Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
Brad Cox
Here Come The Mummies EXCLUSIVE
The California Honeydrops EXCLUSIVE
Marc Broussard
Pierce Brothers
Taj Farrant EXCLUSIVE
Fanny Lumsden
19-Twenty
WILSN
Cimafunk EXCLUSIVE
Neal Francis EXCLUSIVE

Bluesfest will be held over Easter 2025 from 17 to 20 April.

