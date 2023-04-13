 Culture Club to Tour Australia With Berlin - Noise11.com
Culture Club at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 30 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Culture Club to Tour Australia With Berlin

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2023

in News

Culture Club will return to Australia in September with special guest Berlin opening the shows.

Culture Club released four albums between 1982 and 1986, broke up, got back together and released a fifth ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’ in 1999, broke up again, got back together and released a sixth album ‘Life’ in 2018.

Culture Club setlist February 24, 2023 California

Next Thing Will Be Amazing (new and unreleased)
It’s a Miracle (from Colour By Numbers, 1983)
I’ll Tumble 4 Ya (from Kissing To Be Clever, 1982)
Move Away (from From Luxury To Heartache, 1986)
Hold Back (new and unreleased)
I Just Wanna Be Loved (from Don’t Mind If I Do, 1999)
Eyeliner Voodoo (new and unreleased)
Do You Really Want to Hurt Me (from Kissing To Be Clever, 1982)
Love Is Love (single 1985)
Planetary Karma (new and unreleased)
All I Know (new and unreleased)
Church of the Poison Mind (from Colour By Numbers, 1983)
Time (Clock of the Heart) (from Kissing To Be Clever, 1982)
Miss Me Blind (from Colour By Numbers, 1983)
Rock and Roll Hallelujah (new and unreleased)
Karma Chameleon (from Colour By Numbers, 1983)

Everything I Own (Bread cover, from Boy George, Sold, 1987)
I Want Candy (The Strangeloves cover)
Sympathy for the Devil (The Rolling Stones cover)

Berlin are best known for the Top Gun song ‘Take My Breath Away’ but had their first hit in Australia with ‘No More Words’ three years earlier in 1984.

Berlin setlist, March 11 2023, California

Masquerade (from Pleasure Victim, 1982)
No More Words (from Love Life, 1984)
Touch (from Love Life, 1984)
Animal (from Animal, 2013)
She Sells Sanctuary (The Cult cover)
Like Flames (from Count Three & Pray, 1987)
Pleasure Victim / Fall (from Pleasure Victim, 1982)/ (from Love Life, 1984)
On My Knees (from Transcendance, 2019)
The Metro (from Pleasure Victim, 1982)
Dancing in Berlin (from Love Life, 1984)
Take My Breath Away (from Count Three & Pray, 1987)
Highway to Hell (AC/DC cover)
Sex (I’m a…) (from Pleasure Victim, 1982)

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2023

Tuesday 5th September
RAC Arena, Perth

Friday 8th September
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday 9th September
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Monday 11th September
Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Thursday 14th September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre

