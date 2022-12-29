Darren Middleton Premieres New Song ‘For This’ - Noise11.com

Ex-Powderfinger guitarist Darren Middleton released a new solo track ‘For This’ just before Christmas.

Darren posted to his socials “This is late to the table and completely my fault folks.

I released another song recently called ‘For This’…but didn’t have streaming links ready. Apologies but hey, why not give yourself a little Xmas treat from me? Add it to your fav playlist? Search and ye shall find it!”

Darren recorded seven album with Powderfinger. After the band broke up in 2010, Darren released three solo albums. The most recent was ‘Tides’ in 2018.

During Powderfinger there was also the side-project Drag who released the album ‘The Way Out’ in 2005 during a Powderfinger hiatus.

