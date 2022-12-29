 Darren Middleton Premieres New Song ‘For This’ - Noise11.com
Darren Middleton (right) with Kram of Spiderbait at the Recovery 20th Anniversary Reunion was held at Lulie Street Tavern on Sunday 31 July 2016

Darren Middleton (right) with Kram of Spiderbait at the Recovery 20th Anniversary Reunion was held at Lulie Street Tavern on Sunday 31 July 2016 - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Darren Middleton Premieres New Song ‘For This’

by Paul Cashmere on December 29, 2022

in News

Ex-Powderfinger guitarist Darren Middleton released a new solo track ‘For This’ just before Christmas.

Darren posted to his socials “This is late to the table and completely my fault folks.
I released another song recently called ‘For This’…but didn’t have streaming links ready. Apologies but hey, why not give yourself a little Xmas treat from me? Add it to your fav playlist? Search and ye shall find it!”

Darren recorded seven album with Powderfinger. After the band broke up in 2010, Darren released three solo albums. The most recent was ‘Tides’ in 2018.

During Powderfinger there was also the side-project Drag who released the album ‘The Way Out’ in 2005 during a Powderfinger hiatus.

