Meg Mac and Matt Corby Release Live Video of ‘Bricks’ Duet - Noise11.com

Meg Mac and Matt Corby has recorded a song together. Matt Corby joined Meg Mac at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney this week to perform their new duet ‘Bricks’.

“This all happened about a month ago and wasn’t a very thought-out process. I started writing “Bricks” and thought it would make a nice duet (I’ve always wanted to sing a duet, but no one has ever asked me!). So, I sent a voice memo to Matt, one of my favourite singers, not really expecting him to say yes. But a couple of weeks later, I was on my way to Rainbow Valley, where we finished writing the song and recorded it straight away with Chris Collins. I can’t believe it’s coming out this quickly, and now I have my first duet and so happy that it is with Matt Corby!” explains Mac.

“Meg is a great singer and writer. We were collaborating already on some writing, and she sent me an idea to see if I would be keen to write and duet with her. We jumped into the studio pretty much straight away and I’m loving what we came out with” adds Corby.

Meg is currently on tour in Australia with Teddy Swims.

Matt will perform at Live At The Gardens in Melbourne in November.

Show: Live At The Gardens – Matt Corby and special guests Middle Kids

Saturday 16 November, 2024

Tickets on sale from Ticketmaster

All event information liveathegardens.com.au

