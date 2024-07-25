The Mercury Prize Nominees For 2024 Are... - Noise11.com

The 2024 Mercury Prize 12 ‘Albums of the Year’ were announced on Thursday 25 July on BBC Radio 6 Music from 11am by Tom Ravenscroft (standing in for Mary Anne Hobbs).

The 2024 Mercury Prize 12 ‘Albums of the Year’ are:

Barry Can’t Swim ‘When Will We Land?’

BERWYN ‘Who Am I’

Beth Gibbons ‘Lives Outgrown’

Cat Burns ‘early twenties’

Charli xcx ‘BRAT’

CMAT ‘Crazymad, for Me’

Corinne Bailey Rae ‘Black Rainbows’

corto.alto ‘Bad with Names’

English Teacher ‘This Could Be Texas’

Ghetts ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’

Nia Archives ‘Silence Is Loud’

The Last Dinner Party ‘Prelude to Ecstasy’

BBC Music continue their long-standing broadcast partnership, which sees programming on BBC Four and 6 Music, celebrating all 12 albums.

The Mercury Prize recognises and celebrates the ‘Albums of the Year’, establishing a reputation for highlighting the work of both exciting emerging talent and more established bands and artists. The 12 ‘Albums of the Year’ are chosen by an independent judging panel and recognise artistic achievement across a range of genres. Albums by British and Irish artists with a UK release date between 15 July 2023 and 12 July 2024 are eligible for the 2024 Prize.

The 2024 Mercury Prize judges are: Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer; Jamie Cullum – Musician & Radio 2 Broadcaster; Jamz Supernova – 6 Music Broadcaster & DJ; Jeff Smith – Head of Music, Radio 2 & 6 Music; Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant; Mistajam – Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster; Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo; Sian Eleri – Radio 1 Broadcaster & DJ; Will Hodgkinson – Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times; Sophie Williams – Music Writer & Broadcaster. The Chair of the judging team is Jeff Smith.

The overall winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be revealed in September with the Prize’s broadcast partner BBC Music providing exclusive television and radio coverage as well as online and social media support as part of the wider media and retail engagement around all the 12 albums. This year, other extensive promotional activity will replace the usual live performance event element of the Mercury Prize – details to be announced closer to the time.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting UK recorded music, renowned British premium audio brand, Bowers & Wilkins, continues as long-term official audio partner of the Mercury Prize. At the forefront of music creation for over 40 years, it is uniquely placed to help the Mercury Prize celebrate the album format and the creative achievements of the 12 artists.

