 BLACKPINK Reunite for World Tour - Noise11.com
BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Reunite for World Tour

by Music-News.com on July 23, 2024

in News

BLACKPINK are set to reunite for a 2025 world tour.

In a video posted on YouTube on Sunday, YG Entertainment founder and owner Yang Hyunsuk revealed the K-pop agency’s plans for the coming year.

“I can’t say we have specific plans yet, but I think a lot of artists (within the company) will be active simultaneously,” Yang teased.

The founder then confirmed that BLACKPINK stars Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa will reunite for a world tour in 2025.

He said, “There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK, and it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour.”

The comeback will mark the first time the singers have been seen as a group since late 2023.

The girl group wrapped up their last world tour, Born Pink, in Seoul in September.

A film chronicling the 66-show tour will be released later this month to celebrate eight years since the group’s debut. The concert film, entitled Blackpink World Tour (Born Pink) in Cinemas, will be released in cinemas on 31 July.

Over the past year, the members of BLACKPINK have been focusing on their solo careers after parting ways with YG Entertainment.

However, the artists have agreed to continue promoting their work as a group.

The quartet will meet 88 fans on 8 August to celebrate their anniversary.

Dates for the tour have not yet been announced.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Sean Kingston
Sean Kingston Charged With Fraud

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been indicted on allegations of wire fraud.

2 days ago
Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)
Rita Ora’s Secret Wedding

Rita Ora has shared details of her secret wedding to Taika Waititi.

July 16, 2024
Meg Mac and Matt Corby
Meg Mac and Matt Corby Release Live Video of ‘Bricks’ Duet

Meg Mac and Matt Corby has recorded a song together. Matt Corby joined Meg Mac at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney this week to perform their new duet ‘Bricks’.

July 12, 2024
Jessica Mauboy photo from Warner Music
Jessica Mauboy To Perform Australia’s Olympic Song ‘Higher’ In Paris

Jessica Mauboy has unveiled her new song ‘Higher’ which is also the official Australian song for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

July 12, 2024
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Premiere ‘Le Risque’ Video

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have previewed their upcoming album ‘Flight b741’ with the ‘Le Risque’ video. The song is the first lead vocal for drummer Michael Cavanagh.

July 10, 2024
Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)
Rita Ora Performs To Over 50,000 In Bucharest

Rita Ora performed for over 50,000 fans at the Saga Festival in Bucharest.

July 9, 2024
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Confirms Final Euro Dates for Mathematics Tour

Ed Sheeran has announced the final European dates for his mammoth Mathematics Tour.

July 8, 2024