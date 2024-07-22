BLACKPINK Reunite for World Tour - Noise11.com

BLACKPINK are set to reunite for a 2025 world tour.

In a video posted on YouTube on Sunday, YG Entertainment founder and owner Yang Hyunsuk revealed the K-pop agency’s plans for the coming year.

“I can’t say we have specific plans yet, but I think a lot of artists (within the company) will be active simultaneously,” Yang teased.

The founder then confirmed that BLACKPINK stars Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa will reunite for a world tour in 2025.

He said, “There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK, and it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour.”

The comeback will mark the first time the singers have been seen as a group since late 2023.

The girl group wrapped up their last world tour, Born Pink, in Seoul in September.

A film chronicling the 66-show tour will be released later this month to celebrate eight years since the group’s debut. The concert film, entitled Blackpink World Tour (Born Pink) in Cinemas, will be released in cinemas on 31 July.

Over the past year, the members of BLACKPINK have been focusing on their solo careers after parting ways with YG Entertainment.

However, the artists have agreed to continue promoting their work as a group.

The quartet will meet 88 fans on 8 August to celebrate their anniversary.

Dates for the tour have not yet been announced.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

