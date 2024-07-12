 Jessica Mauboy To Perform Australia’s Olympic Song ‘Higher’ In Paris - Noise11.com
Jessica Mauboy photo from Warner Music

Jessica Mauboy photo from Warner Music

Jessica Mauboy To Perform Australia’s Olympic Song ‘Higher’ In Paris

by Paul Cashmere on July 12, 2024

in News

Jessica Mauboy has unveiled her new song ‘Higher’ which is also the official Australian song for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Jessica premiered the song at the Prime Minister’s Olympic and Paralympic dinner in Melbourne this week. She will also perform the song at the Paris at the Australian Olympic Committee’s Flag Bearer Ceremony.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are on from 26 July to 11 August, 2024.

All aboard the JMallie Airways! Please buckle up, we’re taking you HIGHER.. destination Paris Olympics Ecstatic to be able to share this one with you all, Higher is out now everywhere

