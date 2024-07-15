Rita Ora's Secret Wedding - Noise11.com

Rita Ora has shared details of her secret wedding to Taika Waititi.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Rita opened up about her wedding to New Zealand filmmaker Taika.

During the interview, host Jimmy showed a photo of Rita performing with a man dressed up as Elvis Presley on her wedding day and asked her, “Did you have an Elvis impersonator at your wedding?”

Rita then revealed that the performance was a “surprise”.

“But you know what was crazy about this moment? It was a surprise. I didn’t ask for this,” she explained, via Mail Online. “There was no plan, I got married off the cuff and it was so much fun.”

Rita continued, “Then we were like oh now what? So we just kind of booked out a hotel and had a little party.”

The hitmaker then revealed the Elvis impersonator started his set with a rendition of the King of Rock and Roll’s 1969 song I’m Caught In A Trap.

“The first song he sang was I’m Caught In A Trap. I was like ‘Is that how we wanted to start, do you know what I mean?’ So I trapped my husband is what they’re saying,” she quipped.

Rita also shared that comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish attended the impromptu post-wedding party.

“Tiffany Haddish was there as well who is a great friend of mine, and she was going, ‘Well, I guess we’re doing this then!'” Rita recalled.

Last year, Rita and Taika confirmed that they had secretly tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in August 2022. Since then, they have been tight-lipped about the details of their spontaneous big day.

