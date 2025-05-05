David Lee Roth Plays His First Show in Five Years - Noise11.com

David Lee Roth has performed for the first time in five years at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland.

Roth last played in Lubbock, Texas 10 March, 2020, just was the world was shutting down for the pandemic. This show in Columbia featured an all-Van Halen setlist, with nothing from David’s solo albums.

The M3 Rock Festival also feature Ace Frehley, Warrant, Ratt, Lita Ford, Vixen and Great White.

David Lee Roth setlist, 3 May 2025

Panama (from 1984, 1984)

Drop Dead Legs (from 1984, 1984)

You Really Got Me (from Van Halen, 1978)

Unchained (from Fair Warning, 1981)

Dance the Night Away (from Van Halen II, 1979)

Runnin’ With the Devil (from Van Halen, 1978)

Mean Street (from Fair Warning, 1981)

Atomic Punk (from Van Halen, 1978)

And the Cradle Will Rock…(from Women and Children First, 1980)

Jamie’s Cryin’ (from Van Halen, 1978)

I’m the One (from Van Halen, 1978)

Everybody Wants Some!! (from Women and Children First, 1980)

Romeo Delight (from Women and Children First, 1980)

Hot for Teacher (from 1984, 1984)

Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love (from Van Halen, 1978)

Jump (from 1984, 1984)

