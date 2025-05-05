 Pavlov’s Dog To Tour Australia For The First Time Ever - Noise11.com
Pavlovs Dog

Pavlovs Dog

Pavlov’s Dog To Tour Australia For The First Time Ever

by Paul Cashmere on May 5, 2025

in News

Pavlov’s Dog will tour Australia for the very first time to mark their 50th anniversary.

David Surkamp formed Pavlov’s Dog in St Louis, Missouri in 1972. The first album ‘Pampered Menial’ was released in 1975. It reached number 23 in Australia and received good airplay from 2JJ in Sydney at the time with the haunting song ‘Julia’.

‘At The Sound of the Bell’, the second album in 1976 had impressive guests included Bill Bruford of yes, Andy Mackay of Roxy Music and renowned session musician, the Grammy Award winning Michael Brecker.

Pavlov’s Dog split in 1977 after the record company refused to release the already recorded third album because of poor sales for the previous two. In 2007, the unreleased third album of 1977 was released as Pavlov’s Dog’s fourth album ‘Has Anyone Here Seen Sigfried?’

In 1990 Pavlov’s Dog reformed and recorded what became the third album ‘Lost In America’. Since 2010 they have had three more albums ‘Echo & Boo’ (2010), ‘The Pekin Tapes’ (2014) and ‘Prodigal Dreamer’ (2018).

73-year old David Surkamp is now Pavlov’s Dog’s only founding member. His wife Sara is now also part of the band.

Pavlov’s Dog dates are:

Friday October 17 Sydney – The Factory
Sunday October 19 Perth – Rosemount Hotel
Friday October 24 Melbourne – Corner Hotel
Sunday October 26 Brisbane – Triffid

On Sale Thursday May 8 www.davidroywilliams.com

