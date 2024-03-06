Del Amitri’s Justin Currie Reveals Parkinson Diagnosis - Noise11.com

Justin Currie of Del Amitri has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and has agreed to discuss the condition with the BBC this weekend.

Currie was diagnosed two years ago just before the Del Amitri world tour, which brought the band to Australia in 2023 for the first time since 1990.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Justin Currie:

A post at the Del Amitri socials reads:

We expect by now you will have read the stories about Justin’s diagnosis with Parkinsons.

This coming Sunday March 10th, Justin will be interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg on her BBC One show. Tune in at 9am GMT. On Sunday afternoon, Justin narrates his own story of the diagnosis, and how it has affected his life, in a new 30 minute documentary called ‘Tremolo’ on BBC Radio 4. Listen live from 4:30pm, or shortly after broadcast at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001x49y

In 2021 Del Amitri released ‘Fatal Mistakes’, their first album in 19 years. Their first hit was ‘Kiss This Thing Goodbye’ in 1990.

