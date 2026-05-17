Dennis Locorriere Of Dr. Hook Dies At 76 - Noise11 Music News

Dennis Locorriere, the longtime voice of Dr. Hook and one of the defining singers of 1970s soft rock and country rock radio, has died at the age of 76 after complications from kidney disease.

by Paul Cashmere

Dennis Locorriere, lead vocalist, guitarist and later custodian of the Dr. Hook name, died on May 16, 2026 in West Sussex, England, following complications from kidney disease. Born Dennis Michael Locorriere on June 13, 1949, the American musician became one of the most recognisable voices of 1970s pop and country rock through a run of international hits with Dr. Hook, including ‘Sylvia’s Mother’, ‘Sharing The Night Together’, ‘When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman’ and ‘Sexy Eyes’.

Locorriere’s death marks the end of an era for a band whose music crossed formats and generations. Dr. Hook’s catalogue moved comfortably between novelty songs, soft rock ballads, country crossover hits and mainstream pop radio. Across the 1970s and early 1980s, the group achieved commercial success in more than 40 countries and became a staple of Australian radio, particularly during the band’s Capitol Records years.

Although Dr. Hook initially emerged with the eccentric humour of songwriter Shel Silverstein guiding much of the material, the band evolved into one of the decade’s most commercially successful touring acts. Locorriere’s vocal versatility became central to that transition. His delivery could shift from comic storytelling on ‘The Cover Of Rolling Stone’ to emotionally direct ballad performances such as ‘A Little Bit More’ and ‘Better Love Next Time’.

Born in New Jersey, Locorriere joined the original Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show lineup in the late 1960s alongside Ray Sawyer, Billy Francis and George Cummings. The group secured a recording contract with CBS Records after producer Ron Haffkine championed their demo recordings. Their breakthrough arrived in 1972 with ‘Sylvia’s Mother’, written by Shel Silverstein, which became a million-selling international hit.

The success of ‘The Cover Of Rolling Stone’ in 1973 pushed the band into mainstream cultural visibility. Ironically, the song’s satire about celebrity and music industry validation resulted in the group appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine itself later that year. At the height of their popularity, Dr. Hook became known as much for relentless touring and chaotic live performances as for their radio success.

Financial instability shadowed the band during its peak years. Locorriere openly acknowledged in interviews over the years that heavy touring and excessive spending contributed to the group filing for bankruptcy in 1974, despite strong record sales. The band recovered commercially after shortening its name to Dr. Hook and signing with Capitol Records in 1975.

That second phase of the band delivered many of their biggest international hits. ‘Only Sixteen’, ‘A Little Bit More’, ‘Sharing The Night Together’, ‘When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman’ and ‘Sexy Eyes’ established Dr. Hook as one of the dominant adult contemporary acts of the late 1970s. In Australia, ‘Walk Right In’ reached No. 1 in 1977, while several albums achieved gold and platinum sales status.

Following the breakup of Dr. Hook in 1985, Locorriere retained ownership of the band’s trademark and continued performing internationally under variations of the Dr. Hook name for decades. He also developed a solo career, releasing albums including Out Of The Dark in 2000, One Of The Lucky Ones in 2005 and Post Cool in 2010. His work outside the band included collaborations and songwriting connections with artists including Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Olivia Newton-John and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Locorriere also maintained a longstanding creative relationship with Shel Silverstein beyond music. In 1989 he appeared in Silverstein’s stage production The Devil And Billy Markham at Lincoln Center in New York. He later narrated Silverstein’s Runny Babbit audiobook release in 2005.

By the time of his death, Locorriere had outlived many of his original Dr. Hook bandmates. Ray Sawyer died in 2018, Billy Francis died in 2010 and founding guitarist George Cummings died in 2024. Locorriere formally ceased touring under the Dr. Hook banner in late 2025 after ongoing health complications linked to earlier prostate treatment and kidney issues.

His final touring lineup resumed the delayed Dr Hook 50th Anniversary World Tour in 2021 following pandemic interruptions and medical setbacks. The tour drew strong audiences across the United Kingdom and Europe, reflecting the enduring popularity of Dr. Hook’s catalogue more than five decades after the band first emerged.

Dr. Hook’s influence has often been understated in broader discussions about 1970s American rock music. The group occupied a unique commercial space between Nashville crossover country, California soft rock and novelty pop songwriting. Their records were accessible enough for Top 40 radio yet musically adaptable enough to survive changing trends through multiple eras of commercial radio.

Locorriere is survived by his third wife, with whom he lived in West Sussex, England.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)