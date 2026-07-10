Famed Broadcaster Derryn Hinch Dies Aged 82 - Noise11 Music News

Derryn Hinch, the outspoken broadcaster, journalist and former Victorian senator whose six decade career made him one of Australia’s most recognisable media figures, has died aged 82 after a lifetime spent challenging authority, testing the limits of the law and campaigning for criminal justice reform.

by Paul Cashmere

Derryn Hinch, one of Australia’s most influential and controversial broadcasters, has died aged 82. His death was confirmed on Friday by former employer 3AW. Over more than 60 years in newspapers, radio, television and politics, Hinch became known as “The Human Headline”, a journalist whose willingness to confront authority often made him as much a part of the story as the stories he covered.

Born in New Plymouth, New Zealand, on 9 February 1944, Hinch moved to Australia in 1963 and quickly established himself as an ambitious reporter. His career took him from Sydney’s The Sun newspaper to Fairfax’s New York bureau, before he returned to Australia to become one of Melbourne’s defining radio and television personalities.

Whether behind a newspaper desk, a microphone or a television camera, Hinch developed a direct style that attracted loyal audiences and equally passionate critics.

Television brought Hinch national prominence. He appeared on Beauty and the Beast, fronted his own current affairs program Hinch across the Seven and Ten networks, hosted The Midday Show on the Nine Network and later returned to television as a commentator for Seven News, Sunrise, Sunday Night and Sky News. His familiar sign offs, uncompromising interviews and highly personal style became part of Australian broadcasting through the 1980s and 1990s.

Radio remained central to his identity. Hinch enjoyed multiple successful periods at Melbourne’s 3AW, where he hosted morning, night and drive programs across several decades. In 2010 he was inducted into the Australian Commercial Radio Hall of Fame in recognition of his contribution to the industry.

Beyond journalism, Hinch maintained close ties with Australia’s entertainment community. He appeared in The Rocky Horror Show as The Criminologist, made cameo appearances in The Wog Boy films and was remembered by music fans for appearing alongside then wife Jacki Weaver in the video for John Farnham’s You’re The Voice.

Hinch’s career was equally defined by controversy. He was convicted of contempt of court on three occasions after deliberately breaching suppression orders to identify convicted or accused sex offenders. In 1987 he served 12 days in prison after naming Catholic priest Michael Glennon during pending legal proceedings. In 2011 he received a sentence of home detention after breaching suppression orders involving two offenders. Three years later he chose to serve 50 days in prison rather than pay a $100,000 fine imposed after revealing details about the criminal history of Jill Meagher’s killer, Adrian Bayley.

Hinch consistently argued that protecting the public outweighed the restrictions imposed by contempt and suppression laws. Supporters regarded those actions as courageous public interest journalism, while critics argued they undermined the judicial process and risked fair trials. Those opposing views followed him throughout his career and remained central to his public identity.

In 2015 Hinch entered politics, founding Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party before winning election to the Australian Senate representing Victoria the following year. At 72 he became the oldest first time federal parliamentarian elected to office. His parliamentary agenda focused on criminal justice reform, including tougher sentencing, parole reform and restrictions on overseas travel for convicted child sex offenders. He served until 2019 before losing his Senate seat.

Away from public life, Hinch faced repeated health battles. After being diagnosed with cirrhosis and liver cancer, he underwent a liver transplant in 2011 and openly documented his recovery in books and interviews. His willingness to discuss illness with the same candour he brought to broadcasting added another chapter to a career built on public disclosure.

Tributes have recognised both the scale of Hinch’s contribution to Australian media and the fierce debates he inspired. During his induction into the Australian Media Hall of Fame in 2018, broadcaster Ray Martin described him as one of Australia’s finest tabloid journalists, praising both his persistence in chasing stories and his instinct for connecting with audiences.

Hinch leaves behind a complex legacy that extends across journalism, broadcasting, politics and public debate. Admired by many, criticised by others, he remained unmistakably himself throughout a career that reshaped Australian talk radio and current affairs television. His own trademark farewell perhaps summed up his public life better than any obituary could.

“That’s life.”

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