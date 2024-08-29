 Deryck Whibley Of Sum 41 Denies He Is Joining Linkin Park - Noise11.com
Sum 41

Sum 41

Deryck Whibley Of Sum 41 Denies He Is Joining Linkin Park

by Paul Cashmere on August 29, 2024

in News

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley has denied he is joining both Linkin Park and Oasis.

Whibley quickly dismissed the rumours stating:

“I would like to reiterate one more time that I am not joining any other bands. I do find it interesting though, the amount of text messages I got asking me if I was joining Oasis of all bands,” he said with a laugh before going into his own announcement. Whibley is publishing a book called Walking Disaster and will be signing book sleeves on tour for fans who’ve already purchased the memoir. He also touched on what fans can expect from the book, which comes out on October 8.

“Some things are good, some things are bad, some things are so personal I can’t believe I even spoke about them, but I figured if you’re writing a book you gotta be honest,” he said.

Whibley and Linkin Park is not that farfetched. In 2018 Sum 41 were joined by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda for a cover of LP’s ‘Faint’.

In 2017, Whibley joined Linkin Park at the Hollywood Bowl for ‘The Catalyst’.

This week Oasis announced shows for the reunion in 2025. Linkin Park started a countdown clock on their website.

Sum 41’s farewell tour will end January 30 in Toronto, Canada. The band will play Good Things in Australia in December, 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Missy Higgins To Headline Three A Day On The Green Shows

Missy Higgins will perform for A Day On the Green in Mount Cotton, Bowral and Barossa Valley as part of her The Second Act Tour – Encore Shows.

1 day ago
The Casanovas
Damo Campbell Leaves The Casanovas

Damian ‘Damo’ Campbell, The Casanovas’ bass player of 22 years, has announced he is leaving the band.

2 days ago
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Cancels Dubai Over Sudan War

Macklemore has cancelled his October show in Dubai, scheduled for 4 October.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Was Never Scheduled For Democratic National Convention

Beyoncé was "never scheduled to perform" at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

6 days ago
Sarah Blasko photo by Mclean Stephenson
Sarah Blasko Explains “Dream” Song ‘Bothering Me’

Sarah Blasko says her new song ‘Bothering Me’ about about dreams.

6 days ago
The Amity Affliction Let The OCean Take Me redux
The Amity Affliction Chuck A Swiftie And Re-Record 2014 Album ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’

The Amity Affliction have ‘chucked a Swiftie’. As Taylor Swift did with her albums, The Amity Affliction have re-recorded their fourth album ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’ because their previous label Roadrunner Records, now owned by Warner Music, took “the vast majority of all revenue” leaving The Amity Affliction with fuck all.

August 22, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Performs With Florence Welch in London

Taylor Swift performed with Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff during her final show at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night (20.08.24).

August 22, 2024