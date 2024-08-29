Deryck Whibley Of Sum 41 Denies He Is Joining Linkin Park - Noise11.com

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley has denied he is joining both Linkin Park and Oasis.

Whibley quickly dismissed the rumours stating:

“I would like to reiterate one more time that I am not joining any other bands. I do find it interesting though, the amount of text messages I got asking me if I was joining Oasis of all bands,” he said with a laugh before going into his own announcement. Whibley is publishing a book called Walking Disaster and will be signing book sleeves on tour for fans who’ve already purchased the memoir. He also touched on what fans can expect from the book, which comes out on October 8.

“Some things are good, some things are bad, some things are so personal I can’t believe I even spoke about them, but I figured if you’re writing a book you gotta be honest,” he said.

Whibley and Linkin Park is not that farfetched. In 2018 Sum 41 were joined by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda for a cover of LP’s ‘Faint’.

In 2017, Whibley joined Linkin Park at the Hollywood Bowl for ‘The Catalyst’.

This week Oasis announced shows for the reunion in 2025. Linkin Park started a countdown clock on their website.

Sum 41’s farewell tour will end January 30 in Toronto, Canada. The band will play Good Things in Australia in December, 2024.

