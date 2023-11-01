Diddy Premieres Off The Grid Trailer - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has released a trailer for his movie ‘Off The Grid’, inspired by The Love Album.

Diddy says, “This movie is an extension of the album’s soul. It’s not just about the music but about the stories, emotions, and experiences behind each song. Working with Eva Apio was an incredible experience; her talent and energy brought my vision to life”

‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ was released on 15 September. The album features guest appearances from The-Dream, Herb Alpert, Nova Wav, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, Kalenna, Nija, Jozzy, Jacquees, Fabolous, Swae Lee, Summer Walker, the Weeknd, French Montana, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, Jazmine Sullivan, Ty Dolla Sign, Kehlani, Coco Jones, Kalan.FrFr, K-Ci, Jeremih, Mary J. Blige, Teyana Taylor, Burna Boy, Babyface, John Legend, and H.E.R.

‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’ is the fifth Diddy album and his first album since ‘Press Play’ in 2006.

