Classic Oasis 'Some Might Say' Heads Back To Number One In The UK - Noise11.com

Classic Oasis ‘Some Might Say’ Heads Back To Number One In The UK

by Music-News.com on April 29, 2025

in News

Oasis’ 1995 classic ‘Some Might Say’ is in with a chance of getting to number one again in the UK.

Thanks to the recent release of a 30th anniversary vinyl reissue, Oasis’ second single from their seminal album ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ is riding up the charts, currently sitting at number two on the Official Chart: First Look.

Last week, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher were seen arriving at Mildmay working men’s club in Stoke Newington, North London for a top-secret performance.

It was part of a money-spinning deal for an Adidas campaign they shot.

It comes ahead of their first tour in 16 years, ‘Oasis Live ’25’, which kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff.

Appearing on talkSport last week, guitarist and chief songwriter, Noel, said of his formerly estranged sibling and the group’s frontman, Liam: “I was with him yesterday, actually.

“He’s all right, he’s on tip-top form.

“We can’t wait. None of us can wait.”

Oasis then spilled that rehearsals will take place in a couple of weeks’ time.

He added: “We’re just getting ready for rehearsals to start now in about three weeks and then we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones revealed close pal, Noel, has been penning new tunes.

The Welsh rocker didn’t, however, know whether the new material was for the reuniting Britpop legends or another project.

Speaking to NME about Stereophonics’ new album, ‘Make ’em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ’em Wait’, he spilled: “I asked him what he’d been up to, and he said he’d been doing some writing in the studio,” Kelly explained. He continued: “I’m assuming he’s doing some writing for either his stuff or if they’re [Oasis] gonna bring out a couple songs, I don’t know.”

They thrilled fans with the news that they had finally ended their 15-year feud in 2024.

The shows will be their first since Oasis split following a backstage bust-up between Liam and Noel at their final concert at a festival in Paris in 2009.

OASIS LIVE ’25: AUSTRALIAN DATES
With special guests Ball Park Music
Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)
Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)
Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (FINAL TICKETS ON SALE NOW)
Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)
Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

OASIS LIVE ’25: ALL TOUR DATES
JULY 2025
4th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
5th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)
11th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
12th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
16th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
19th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
20th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
25th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
26th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
30th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025
2nd – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
3rd – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
8th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
9th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
12th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
16th – Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
17th – Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
24th – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)
25th – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)
28th – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)
31st – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025
1st – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)
6th – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)
7th – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)
12th – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)
13th – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)
27th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
28th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025
21st- Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium (SOLD OUT)
25th – Tokyo , Japan, Tokyo Dome (SOLD OUT)
26th – Tokyo , Japan, Tokyo Dome (SOLD OUT)
31st – Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025
1st – Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium (SOLD OUT)
4th – Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium
7th – Sydney, Australia, Accor Stadium (SOLD OUT)
8th – Sydney, Australia, Accor Stadium (SOLD OUT)
15th – Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio River Plate (SOLD OUT)
16th – Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio River Plate (SOLD OUT)
19th – Santiago, Chile, Estadio Nacional (SOLD OUT)
22nd – São Paulo, Brazil, Estadio MorumBIS (SOLD OUT)
23rd – São Paulo, Brazil, Estadio MorumBIS (SOLD OUT)

music-news.com

Noise11.com

