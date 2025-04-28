The Living End Premiere New Song ‘Alfie’ At Red Hot Summer Bendigo - Noise11.com

The Living End treated punters at Red Hot Summer Bendigo on Saturday to the world premiere of a brand new song ‘Alfie’.

Alfie is about a couple of things. The main context is about the long lockdown during covid which effected the music industry as hard, if not the hardest, of any other industry. ‘Alfie, the joke is not funny anymore, I’m just fucking bored”, Chris Cheney screams in the lyrics.

But ‘Alfie’ also has another target … radio’s diminishing support for Australian artists.

Its great to hear new music from The Living End whose last album was ‘Wunderbar’ in 2018. With eight albums to date, every album for The Living End has been Top 10 in Australia. ‘The Living End’ (1998) and ‘State of Emergency’ (2006) were both number one records in Australia.

The Living End setlist, Red Hot Summer, Bendigo, 26 April 2025

Roll On (from Roll On, 2000)

Second Solution (from The Living End, 1998)

Pictures In The Mirror (from Roll On, 2000)

Hey Hey Disbeliever (from White Noise, 2008)

All Torn Down (from The Living End, 1998)

Alfie (new, currently unreleased)

How Do We Know (from White Noise, 2008)

Waltzing Matilda (Banjo Paterson cover)

West End Riot (from The Living End, 1998)

E Boogie/Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (AC/DC cover)

White Noise (from White Noise, 2008)

Prisoner of Society (from The Living End, 1998)

For Red Hot Summer, ZZ Top, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and Dallas Frasca will perform on:

26 April, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse

27 April, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse

3 May, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

4 May, Wollongong, Stuart Park

10 and 11 May, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

