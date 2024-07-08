 Diesel Premieres ‘Remember My Love’ Video Directed By His Daughter Lily - Noise11.com
Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte

Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte

Diesel Premieres ‘Remember My Love’ Video Directed By His Daughter Lily

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2024

in News

Diesel has a new video for ‘Remember My Love’ from his 2023 ‘Bootleg Melancholy’ album and more tour dates to go along with it.

Diesel’s daughter Lily Lizotte shot the video for her dad. Diesel said, “The music video for Remember My Love was shot by my daughter Lily Lizotte and edited by Blake Fraser, who worked on the multi-award-winning Patricia Moore series,” shares Diesel. “For the video, I thought it would be a good fit to return to where I remember writing most of the song, which is down by the nearby ports where I spend a lot of time decompressing. With a wide open horizon leading west, the sunsets are always vivid.”

‘Bootleg Melancholy’ is Diesel’s 17th album. “Having so much material to draw from is a nice problem,” Diesel adds. “My band have been good at reminding me of songs and albums that I may have neglected for no particular reason. Having a new piece of the puzzle in Bootleg Melancholy will help shape the set. I can already see songs from other albums “putting up their hands” to be in the set, as I’ve found new songs will evoke feelings and parallel lines to older songs. We make quite a bit of sound it’s been said for a three-piece band and these shows coming up won’t be an exception, I really enjoy the juxtapose of playing band shows, and the same could be said for solo shows, I’m pretty blessed to have both!”

DIESEL – BOOTLEG MELANCHOLY ALBUM TOUR DATES

SAT 31 AUG | NORWOOD CONCERT HALL | ADELAIDE SA
SUN 1 SEP | SHEDLEY THEATRE | ELIZABETH | SA
SAT 7 SEP | RMIT – THE CAPITOL | MELBOURNE | VIC
SUN 8 SEP | WEST GIPPSLAND ARTS CENTRE | WARRAGUL | VIC
FRI 4 OCT | THEATRE ROYAL | HOBART | TAS
FRI 11 OCT | REDLAND PAC | BRISBANE | QLD
FRI 18 OCT | CITY HALL | NEWCASTLE | NSW
SAT 19 OCT | YORK THEATRE-SEYMOUR CENTRE | SYDNEY | NSW
FRI 25 OCT | BAY PAVILIONS | BATEMANS BAY | NSW
SAT 26 OCT | THE STREET THEATRE-ANU | CANBERRA | ACT
FRI 8 NOV | STATE THEATRE CENTRE OF WA, HEATH LEDGER TH | PERTH | WA
SAT 16 NOV | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE | DARWIN | NT
FRI 13 DEC | PLAYHOUSE THEATRE, THE EVENTS CENTRE | CALOUNDRA | QLD

EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE: 12PM AEST THURSDAY 11 JULY – 10AM AEST MONDAY 15 JULY or until allocation is exhausted.

Online pre-sale, password required, join dieselmusic.com.au list for unique code & link.
PUBLIC ON SALE: 12PM AEST MONDAY 15 JULY – From outlets and dieselmusic.com.au .

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Rowntree Blur perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 28 July 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Loses Bid To Join UK Parliament

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has failed to become a member of the UK Parliament.

1 min ago
Billy Ray Cyrus and Braison Cyrus Derrek Kupish
Billy Ray Cyrus Joined By Son Braison At Grand Ole Opry

Billy Ray Cyrus had a special guest join him at the Grand Ole Opry on the weekend. His son Braison joined in for two songs at the iconic Nashville venue.

1 hour ago
Mel B
Spice Girl Mel B To Receive Doctorate

Mel B is set to receive an honorary doctorate for her recent domestic abuse charity work.

10 hours ago
Ian Astbury, The Cult - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
The Cult Get a Venue Upgrade In Melbourne And A New Show For Sydney

The Cult have been upgraded from The Form to MC Arena in Melbourne and have a sell-out show at Sydney’s Opera House as well as a new Sydney show at the Enmore Theatre.

19 hours ago
Jon Stevens and Kate Ceberano Superstars Live
Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Team For Superstars Live

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens will get together again for the Superstars Live tour in October and November.

1 day ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher To Undergo Knee Replacement Surgery

Noel Gallagher is set to have a knee replacement after being hit with arthritis.

1 day ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Is Subject Of A New York Criminal Investigation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation in New York.

4 days ago