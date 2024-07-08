Diesel Premieres ‘Remember My Love’ Video Directed By His Daughter Lily - Noise11.com

Diesel has a new video for ‘Remember My Love’ from his 2023 ‘Bootleg Melancholy’ album and more tour dates to go along with it.

Diesel’s daughter Lily Lizotte shot the video for her dad. Diesel said, “The music video for Remember My Love was shot by my daughter Lily Lizotte and edited by Blake Fraser, who worked on the multi-award-winning Patricia Moore series,” shares Diesel. “For the video, I thought it would be a good fit to return to where I remember writing most of the song, which is down by the nearby ports where I spend a lot of time decompressing. With a wide open horizon leading west, the sunsets are always vivid.”

‘Bootleg Melancholy’ is Diesel’s 17th album. “Having so much material to draw from is a nice problem,” Diesel adds. “My band have been good at reminding me of songs and albums that I may have neglected for no particular reason. Having a new piece of the puzzle in Bootleg Melancholy will help shape the set. I can already see songs from other albums “putting up their hands” to be in the set, as I’ve found new songs will evoke feelings and parallel lines to older songs. We make quite a bit of sound it’s been said for a three-piece band and these shows coming up won’t be an exception, I really enjoy the juxtapose of playing band shows, and the same could be said for solo shows, I’m pretty blessed to have both!”

DIESEL – BOOTLEG MELANCHOLY ALBUM TOUR DATES

SAT 31 AUG | NORWOOD CONCERT HALL | ADELAIDE SA

SUN 1 SEP | SHEDLEY THEATRE | ELIZABETH | SA

SAT 7 SEP | RMIT – THE CAPITOL | MELBOURNE | VIC

SUN 8 SEP | WEST GIPPSLAND ARTS CENTRE | WARRAGUL | VIC

FRI 4 OCT | THEATRE ROYAL | HOBART | TAS

FRI 11 OCT | REDLAND PAC | BRISBANE | QLD

FRI 18 OCT | CITY HALL | NEWCASTLE | NSW

SAT 19 OCT | YORK THEATRE-SEYMOUR CENTRE | SYDNEY | NSW

FRI 25 OCT | BAY PAVILIONS | BATEMANS BAY | NSW

SAT 26 OCT | THE STREET THEATRE-ANU | CANBERRA | ACT

FRI 8 NOV | STATE THEATRE CENTRE OF WA, HEATH LEDGER TH | PERTH | WA

SAT 16 NOV | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE | DARWIN | NT

FRI 13 DEC | PLAYHOUSE THEATRE, THE EVENTS CENTRE | CALOUNDRA | QLD

EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE: 12PM AEST THURSDAY 11 JULY – 10AM AEST MONDAY 15 JULY or until allocation is exhausted.

Online pre-sale, password required, join dieselmusic.com.au list for unique code & link.

PUBLIC ON SALE: 12PM AEST MONDAY 15 JULY – From outlets and dieselmusic.com.au .

