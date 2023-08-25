Diesel Preps 16th Album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’ - Noise11.com

Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel) will release his 16th album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’ in October.

Diesel says the album is about family, mortality, childhood, and dreams.

“The world can be hard and that takes us over in our heads but love and joy are always right there in front of us if we remember to look for them too,” says Mark. “If I’m going to write about my anxieties and fears, I’ll mix it with other parts of me – humour, memories, just small moments – because it’s more welcoming to hear but also a truer picture of who I am. When I get scared, I’m laughing at myself for being scared, you know?”

Diesel – Bootleg Melancholy

Out Friday 13 October via Bloodlines

Tracklisting:

1. Forever

2. Backpedal

3. Circle Navigation

4. Lights Go Down

5. Like A Dove

6. Bootleg Melancholy

7. Vital Signs

8. Never Giving Up

9. Corduroy and Crumbs

10. Pasadena

11. Starts With One

12. Tambourine Girl

13. Babies

14. Remember My Love

The first Diesel album as Johnny Diesel and the Injectors was released in March 1989. That first album generated four Top 40 hits ‘Don’t Need Love’, ‘Soul Revival’, ‘Cry In Shame’ and ‘Lookin’ For Love’.

Diesel continued into the 90s with another catalogue of greatest hits to be with ‘Please Send Me Someone to Love’, ‘Love Junk’, ‘Come To Me’, ‘Tip of My Tongue’, ‘Man Alive’, ‘Never Miss Your Water’, ’15 Feet of Snow’ and ‘Dig’.

‘Bootleg Melancholy’ will be his 10th album of the 21st century, 12th if you add in the live albums and 15th if you add the best ofs.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

