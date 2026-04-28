The Dili Allstars Return For Timor Leste Solidarity Concert In Melbourne - Noise11 Music News

The Dili Allstars, Red Envy, The Delvenes and a line-up of Timorese and First Nations artists will come together in Melbourne on 3 May 2026 for a Timor Leste Solidarity concert presented by the MUA and Union Aid Abroad Union Aid. The performance takes place at the MUA headquarters on Ireland Street West Melbourne at 3pm, with food provided by members of the local Timorese community.

by Paul Cashmere

The Dili Allstars will headline a special solidarity concert for Timor Leste on Sunday 3 May 2026 in West Melbourne, joined by Red Envy, The Delvenes and a collective of Timorese and First Nations performers. The event, hosted at Maritime Union of Australia headquarters, begins at 3pm and brings together music and community support in one gathering point for cultural exchange and political awareness.

The concert highlights the ongoing cultural and humanitarian links between Australia and East Timor, with proceeds and awareness focused on Union Aid Abroad Union Aid initiatives. The Dili Allstars, long associated with East Timorese independence advocacy through music, return to a stage that aligns closely with their origins as a protest-driven collective formed in Melbourne in the early 1990s.

The Dili Allstars were formed when Paul Stewart of Painters And Dockers partnered with East Timorese musician Gil Santos to record protest music during the period of Indonesian occupation. Their early work, including Tetum and English recordings, became symbolic of international solidarity movements. Over time the group released material such as Increase The Peace, contributed to projects including the ARIA Award-winning Balibo soundtrack, and participated in high-profile benefit recordings supporting East Timor.

Their presence at the Melbourne event reflects a catalogue built across decades of activism and performance, including international touring and appearances alongside major Australian artists at landmark benefit concerts. Red Envy and The Delvenes bring additional contemporary Australian live energy to the bill, while First Nations and Timorese artists extend the event’s cultural scope beyond a traditional concert format.

The Dili Allstars emerged during a politically charged period for East Timor, with early recordings such as Liberdade circulating widely in the lead-up to the 1999 independence referendum. The band’s work intersected with broader Australian music activism movements that included contributions from acts such as Midnight Oil and Yothu Yindi on related compilation projects.

Over time, the group’s evolving line-up has continued to intersect with film, television and cross-cultural collaborations, including contributions to the mini-series Answered By Fire and involvement in the Balibo film soundtrack, which documented the 1975 Balibo Five incident and its historical aftermath. Their role has consistently combined performance with cultural advocacy.

While solidarity concerts are widely supported within activist and community music circles, they also operate in a space where cultural storytelling and political messaging intersect. Critics of benefit-focused events sometimes raise questions about long-term impact versus symbolic value, although organisers argue these performances help sustain visibility for ongoing humanitarian issues.

In the case of Timor Leste-related advocacy, the Dili Allstars’ long involvement gives the event historical continuity rather than a single-issue focus, reinforcing decades of engagement rather than a one-off response.

The West Melbourne gathering continues a long-running thread of music-driven activism tied to East Timor, bringing together established and emerging artists in a shared performance space. With food provided by the local Timorese community and a multi-artist line-up, the afternoon aims to reinforce cultural connection through live music and shared experience.

Tickets for the upcoming gig can be booked by contacting Lachlan Batchelor at APHEDA (Union Aid Abroad) at lbatchelor@apheda.org.au or the MUA on phone +61 3 93295477.

Concert Details

3 May 2026, West Melbourne, MUA Headquarters Ireland Street West Melbourne

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