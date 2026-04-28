 The Dili Allstars Return For Timor Leste Solidarity Concert In Melbourne - Noise11 Music News
Dili Allstars

Dili Allstars

The Dili Allstars Return For Timor Leste Solidarity Concert In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2026

in Live,News

The Dili Allstars, Red Envy, The Delvenes and a line-up of Timorese and First Nations artists will come together in Melbourne on 3 May 2026 for a Timor Leste Solidarity concert presented by the MUA and Union Aid Abroad Union Aid. The performance takes place at the MUA headquarters on Ireland Street West Melbourne at 3pm, with food provided by members of the local Timorese community.

by Paul Cashmere

The Dili Allstars will headline a special solidarity concert for Timor Leste on Sunday 3 May 2026 in West Melbourne, joined by Red Envy, The Delvenes and a collective of Timorese and First Nations performers. The event, hosted at Maritime Union of Australia headquarters, begins at 3pm and brings together music and community support in one gathering point for cultural exchange and political awareness.

The concert highlights the ongoing cultural and humanitarian links between Australia and East Timor, with proceeds and awareness focused on Union Aid Abroad Union Aid initiatives. The Dili Allstars, long associated with East Timorese independence advocacy through music, return to a stage that aligns closely with their origins as a protest-driven collective formed in Melbourne in the early 1990s.

The Dili Allstars were formed when Paul Stewart of Painters And Dockers partnered with East Timorese musician Gil Santos to record protest music during the period of Indonesian occupation. Their early work, including Tetum and English recordings, became symbolic of international solidarity movements. Over time the group released material such as Increase The Peace, contributed to projects including the ARIA Award-winning Balibo soundtrack, and participated in high-profile benefit recordings supporting East Timor.

Their presence at the Melbourne event reflects a catalogue built across decades of activism and performance, including international touring and appearances alongside major Australian artists at landmark benefit concerts. Red Envy and The Delvenes bring additional contemporary Australian live energy to the bill, while First Nations and Timorese artists extend the event’s cultural scope beyond a traditional concert format.

The Dili Allstars emerged during a politically charged period for East Timor, with early recordings such as Liberdade circulating widely in the lead-up to the 1999 independence referendum. The band’s work intersected with broader Australian music activism movements that included contributions from acts such as Midnight Oil and Yothu Yindi on related compilation projects.

Over time, the group’s evolving line-up has continued to intersect with film, television and cross-cultural collaborations, including contributions to the mini-series Answered By Fire and involvement in the Balibo film soundtrack, which documented the 1975 Balibo Five incident and its historical aftermath. Their role has consistently combined performance with cultural advocacy.

While solidarity concerts are widely supported within activist and community music circles, they also operate in a space where cultural storytelling and political messaging intersect. Critics of benefit-focused events sometimes raise questions about long-term impact versus symbolic value, although organisers argue these performances help sustain visibility for ongoing humanitarian issues.

In the case of Timor Leste-related advocacy, the Dili Allstars’ long involvement gives the event historical continuity rather than a single-issue focus, reinforcing decades of engagement rather than a one-off response.

The West Melbourne gathering continues a long-running thread of music-driven activism tied to East Timor, bringing together established and emerging artists in a shared performance space. With food provided by the local Timorese community and a multi-artist line-up, the afternoon aims to reinforce cultural connection through live music and shared experience.

Tickets for the upcoming gig can be booked by contacting Lachlan Batchelor at APHEDA (Union Aid Abroad) at lbatchelor@apheda.org.au or the MUA on phone +61 3 93295477.

Concert Details
3 May 2026, West Melbourne, MUA Headquarters Ireland Street West Melbourne

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jen Mize performing with The Rough N’ Tumble, promoting their new single Greater Good
Jen Mize & The Rough N’ Tumble Release New Song ‘Greater Good’

‘Greater Good' is a stirring new anthem of empathy and connection from Jen Mize & The Rough N' Tumble.

April 14, 2026
Trixter
Trixter Cancels Australian Tour Amid Dispute With Promoter

The Band Trixter, Along With Stevie Rachelle and Lorraine Lewis, Pulls Out Of Scheduled Shows From March 26-28, 2026, Citing Issues With Silverback Touring

March 30, 2026
Bluesfest 2026
Bluesfest Cancellation Raises Questions For Australian Festival Economy

The cancellation of Bluesfest has created a ripple effect across the Australian live music industry, with the collapse of the long running Byron Bay event raising concerns about consumer confidence, ticket purchasing habits and the financial stability of future festivals.

March 15, 2026
Mental As Anything 2026
Mental As Anything Reunite Original Members Peter O’Doherty And Reg Mombassa To Celebrate 50 Years

Original members Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa have announced a massive Mental As Anything 2026 tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Australian band.

February 23, 2026
SongMakers NSW Coordinator Breanna Jones with Program Manager Reg Harris
SongMakers Program Secures Major Funding Boost For NSW Expansion In 2026 And 2027

SongMakers, the collaborative songwriting program designed to develop young Australian creators, will undergo a significant expansion in New South Wales in 2026 and 2027, following a major funding commitment from Sound NSW. The initiative, operated by APRA AMCOS, has become a core development platform for emerging talent, with a track record of embedding professional creative practice inside Australian schools.

December 9, 2025
Marlon Williams by Mary Boukouvalas
Live At The Gardens Returns In March 2026 With A World-Class Line-Up

After closing its third season only days ago, Live At The Gardens has confirmed its 2026 return to Melbourne, with the Royal Botanic Gardens again hosting one of the city's signature outdoor music experiences next March. The Observatory Precinct will transform across two weekends, from 6 to 8 March and 13 to 15 March, with five headline events presented across the heritage landscape.

December 4, 2025
Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive’s Park Waves 2026 Cancelled As Festival Pressures Deepen In Australia

Australia's strained festival sector has claimed another significant event with the cancellation of Park Waves Australia, the touring heavy-music festival led by Parkway Drive and promoter Destroy All Lines, which had been scheduled for February 2026. The announcement ends plans for an 11-show national run that would have introduced the German-born event to local audiences, with organisers confirming that rising costs and unsustainable financial pressure made the tour unviable. Parkway Drive said the decision “feels like a kick in the guts”, reflecting the frustration felt across the wider industry. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, with emails already dispatched.

December 3, 2025