Trixter Cancels Australian Tour Amid Dispute With Promoter - Noise11.com

The Band Trixter, Along With Stevie Rachelle and Lorraine Lewis, Pulls Out Of Scheduled Shows From March 26-28, 2026, Citing Issues With Silverback Touring

by Paul Cashmere

Trixter, together with Stevie Rachelle of Tuff and Lorraine Lewis of Femme Fatale, has cancelled its three-date Australian tour scheduled for March 26 to 28, 2026. The announcement came on March 22, 2026, with the band stating the decision was forced by circumstances beyond their control, despite months of planning and preparation.

The mini-tour was promoted by Silverback Touring, led by Danny Bazzi, a long-time Australian independent promoter known for bringing both international rock acts and R&B, soul, and hip hop artists to Australian audiences. Trixter and associated artists were set to perform in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane before the cancellation.

In a statement, Trixter explained, “Silverback Touring has been unable to fulfill the obligations necessary to fulfill the terms of the tour, therefore have requested that we cancel our run next week. This wasn’t our decision but it is our circumstance.” Ticket holders have been advised to seek refunds through their original point of purchase.

Silverback Touring responded with a detailed five-page statement posted on Facebook, clarifying the reasoning behind the proposed rescheduling. According to Bazzi, all flights for the touring party had been booked and paid for, including US-Australia return legs, but the final ticketing stage for the return flights had not yet issued. The escalating costs of these flights, exacerbated by current global travel conditions, created significant financial strain. Bazzi stated, “Rather than proceed under those conditions and compromise the quality of the shows and our ongoing operation, we formally proposed rescheduling the dates.”

Bazzi also emphasised that all agreed artist payments had been met in full and in good faith, with the only outstanding element being the completion of airline ticketing for return flights. He highlighted that international ticketing procedures post-COVID often involve a delay between booking confirmation and the issuance of the actual e-ticket, a standard practice in corporate travel.

The cancellation has sparked public discussion regarding Silverback Touring’s history of tour management. Bazzi addressed prior cancellations, citing circumstances such as illness, venue issues, and artist decisions rather than promoter mismanagement.

Examples include the January 2026 Jizzy Pearl tour, cancelled by the artist, and the rescheduled Winger Sydney show in 2025, which was moved within hours following a venue fire. Bazzi noted that cancellations are costly and always considered a last resort, particularly for smaller promoters.

Historically, Trixter emerged in the late 1980s as part of the US glam metal movement, with their self-titled debut album producing hits like Give It To Me Good and One In A Million. Stevie Rachelle, frontman of Tuff, and Lorraine Lewis of Femme Fatale also rose to prominence in the 1980s hard rock scene, sharing stylistic and cultural connections with Trixter that have endured over decades. Their 2026 mini-tour was set to reconnect Australian audiences with these legacy acts.

Silverback Touring also addressed broader industry issues, including local tax compliance for international artists, VIP ticket reconciliations, and previous commercial agreements. Bazzi stated that all artist fees and contractual obligations had been managed correctly, with delays attributed to process issues rather than intentional mismanagement. He also highlighted ongoing legal proceedings related to defamatory online commentary, asserting that claims made by third parties are actively being pursued in both Australian and US courts.

Stevie Rachelle, in his own statement, confirmed that he personally has no outstanding financial claims against Silverback Touring and maintains a positive relationship with Bazzi. He stated, “Danny Bazzi and Silverback Touring owe me NO MONEY… NOT A SINGLE PENNY – and we have had a positive and friendly relationship since being introduced online in 2022.”

The cancellation serves as a reminder of the logistical and financial complexities involved in bringing international acts to Australia, particularly smaller tours where fluctuations in travel costs and timing can impact feasibility. While fans may be disappointed, both Trixter and Silverback Touring emphasise that the decision was made to protect the quality of the shows and the ongoing viability of future tours.

Ticketing Details:

For refunds, fans are advised to return to their point of purchase.

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