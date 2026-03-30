 Trixter Cancels Australian Tour Amid Dispute With Promoter - Noise11.com
Trixter

Trixter

Trixter Cancels Australian Tour Amid Dispute With Promoter

by Paul Cashmere on March 30, 2026

in Live,News

The Band Trixter, Along With Stevie Rachelle and Lorraine Lewis, Pulls Out Of Scheduled Shows From March 26-28, 2026, Citing Issues With Silverback Touring

by Paul Cashmere

Trixter, together with Stevie Rachelle of Tuff and Lorraine Lewis of Femme Fatale, has cancelled its three-date Australian tour scheduled for March 26 to 28, 2026. The announcement came on March 22, 2026, with the band stating the decision was forced by circumstances beyond their control, despite months of planning and preparation.

The mini-tour was promoted by Silverback Touring, led by Danny Bazzi, a long-time Australian independent promoter known for bringing both international rock acts and R&B, soul, and hip hop artists to Australian audiences. Trixter and associated artists were set to perform in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane before the cancellation.

In a statement, Trixter explained, “Silverback Touring has been unable to fulfill the obligations necessary to fulfill the terms of the tour, therefore have requested that we cancel our run next week. This wasn’t our decision but it is our circumstance.” Ticket holders have been advised to seek refunds through their original point of purchase.

Silverback Touring responded with a detailed five-page statement posted on Facebook, clarifying the reasoning behind the proposed rescheduling. According to Bazzi, all flights for the touring party had been booked and paid for, including US-Australia return legs, but the final ticketing stage for the return flights had not yet issued. The escalating costs of these flights, exacerbated by current global travel conditions, created significant financial strain. Bazzi stated, “Rather than proceed under those conditions and compromise the quality of the shows and our ongoing operation, we formally proposed rescheduling the dates.”

Bazzi also emphasised that all agreed artist payments had been met in full and in good faith, with the only outstanding element being the completion of airline ticketing for return flights. He highlighted that international ticketing procedures post-COVID often involve a delay between booking confirmation and the issuance of the actual e-ticket, a standard practice in corporate travel.

The cancellation has sparked public discussion regarding Silverback Touring’s history of tour management. Bazzi addressed prior cancellations, citing circumstances such as illness, venue issues, and artist decisions rather than promoter mismanagement.

Examples include the January 2026 Jizzy Pearl tour, cancelled by the artist, and the rescheduled Winger Sydney show in 2025, which was moved within hours following a venue fire. Bazzi noted that cancellations are costly and always considered a last resort, particularly for smaller promoters.

Historically, Trixter emerged in the late 1980s as part of the US glam metal movement, with their self-titled debut album producing hits like Give It To Me Good and One In A Million. Stevie Rachelle, frontman of Tuff, and Lorraine Lewis of Femme Fatale also rose to prominence in the 1980s hard rock scene, sharing stylistic and cultural connections with Trixter that have endured over decades. Their 2026 mini-tour was set to reconnect Australian audiences with these legacy acts.

Silverback Touring also addressed broader industry issues, including local tax compliance for international artists, VIP ticket reconciliations, and previous commercial agreements. Bazzi stated that all artist fees and contractual obligations had been managed correctly, with delays attributed to process issues rather than intentional mismanagement. He also highlighted ongoing legal proceedings related to defamatory online commentary, asserting that claims made by third parties are actively being pursued in both Australian and US courts.

Stevie Rachelle, in his own statement, confirmed that he personally has no outstanding financial claims against Silverback Touring and maintains a positive relationship with Bazzi. He stated, “Danny Bazzi and Silverback Touring owe me NO MONEY… NOT A SINGLE PENNY – and we have had a positive and friendly relationship since being introduced online in 2022.”

The cancellation serves as a reminder of the logistical and financial complexities involved in bringing international acts to Australia, particularly smaller tours where fluctuations in travel costs and timing can impact feasibility. While fans may be disappointed, both Trixter and Silverback Touring emphasise that the decision was made to protect the quality of the shows and the ongoing viability of future tours.

Ticketing Details:
For refunds, fans are advised to return to their point of purchase.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bluesfest 2026
Bluesfest Cancellation Raises Questions For Australian Festival Economy

The cancellation of Bluesfest has created a ripple effect across the Australian live music industry, with the collapse of the long running Byron Bay event raising concerns about consumer confidence, ticket purchasing habits and the financial stability of future festivals.

March 15, 2026
Mental As Anything 2026
Mental As Anything Reunite Original Members Peter O’Doherty And Reg Mombassa To Celebrate 50 Years

Original members Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa have announced a massive Mental As Anything 2026 tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Australian band.

February 23, 2026
SongMakers NSW Coordinator Breanna Jones with Program Manager Reg Harris
SongMakers Program Secures Major Funding Boost For NSW Expansion In 2026 And 2027

SongMakers, the collaborative songwriting program designed to develop young Australian creators, will undergo a significant expansion in New South Wales in 2026 and 2027, following a major funding commitment from Sound NSW. The initiative, operated by APRA AMCOS, has become a core development platform for emerging talent, with a track record of embedding professional creative practice inside Australian schools.

December 9, 2025
Marlon Williams by Mary Boukouvalas
Live At The Gardens Returns In March 2026 With A World-Class Line-Up

After closing its third season only days ago, Live At The Gardens has confirmed its 2026 return to Melbourne, with the Royal Botanic Gardens again hosting one of the city's signature outdoor music experiences next March. The Observatory Precinct will transform across two weekends, from 6 to 8 March and 13 to 15 March, with five headline events presented across the heritage landscape.

December 4, 2025
Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive’s Park Waves 2026 Cancelled As Festival Pressures Deepen In Australia

Australia's strained festival sector has claimed another significant event with the cancellation of Park Waves Australia, the touring heavy-music festival led by Parkway Drive and promoter Destroy All Lines, which had been scheduled for February 2026. The announcement ends plans for an 11-show national run that would have introduced the German-born event to local audiences, with organisers confirming that rising costs and unsustainable financial pressure made the tour unviable. Parkway Drive said the decision “feels like a kick in the guts”, reflecting the frustration felt across the wider industry. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, with emails already dispatched.

December 3, 2025
Ella Hooper credit Jeremy Dylan
Ella Hooper Launches New Single Growing Up Is Hard To Do And Confirms Summer Tour ’26

Ella Hooper will open 2026 with a return to the road, as the acclaimed singer releases her new single Growing Up Is Hard To Do and confirms dates for her Australian Summer Tour '26. The tour starts on Saturday 10 January in Mansfield, then moves through Tamworth, Sale, Archies Creek, Newcastle, Mangrove Mountain, Bathurst, Boyup Brook, Ocean Grove and Balnarring Beach, with each show designed to showcase her current creative phase, shaped by country influences and personal reflection.

November 26, 2025
Ian Lees photo from Kirsty Cox Facebook
Ian Lees, Bass Player for Moving Pictures, Has Died

Ian Lees, the bass player for Moving Pictures, has passed away after suffering a heart attack.

November 23, 2025