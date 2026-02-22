 Mental As Anything Reunite Original Members Peter O'Doherty And Reg Mombassa To Celebrate 50 Years - Noise11.com
Mental As Anything 2026

Mental As Anything Reunite Original Members Peter O’Doherty And Reg Mombassa To Celebrate 50 Years

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2026

in News

Original members Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa have announced a massive Mental As Anything 2026 tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Australian band.

Australia’s legendary band Mental As Anything is set to make a historic comeback in 2026, the first in 25 years, as original founding members Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa reunite. The duo will lead an exciting new lineup to perform once again under the iconic banner Mental As Anything, breathing new life into a catalogue that defined the sound of Australian suburbia.

The 2026 tour will mark the band’s 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of musical excellence with a series of exclusive festival appearances and select headline shows. Known for their infectious melodies, sharp wit, and unmistakable sound, the ARIA Hall of Fame inductees have carved out an enduring place in Australia’s cultural and musical history.

What began as a Sydney pub band formed by five art students in 1976 has grown into one of the country’s most successful musical acts. The group famously played their first show as the “classic” lineup on August 17, 1977, the day news reached Australia that Elvis Presley had died. They spent the night playing Elvis covers alongside their own burgeoning originals.

Boasting the highest number of hit songs of any Australian band, their influence extends beyond music. Their film clips, poster art, album covers, and T-shirt designs are now among the most recognisable and iconic examples of Australian pop art. Much of this visual legacy was driven by the O’Doherty brothers, with Reg Mombassa’s distinct style later becoming synonymous with the Mambo clothing brand.

With 25 Top 40 hits in Australia, the Mental As Anything catalogue includes beloved classics such as The Nips Are Getting Bigger, If You Leave Me, Can I Come Too?, Too Many Times, Come Around, Berserk Warriors, Spirit Got Lost, You’re So Strong, and the international smash Live It Up. The latter remains a global staple, continuing to receive regular airplay across the UK and Europe more than three decades after it featured in the film Crocodile Dundee and topped charts around the world.

Since the release of their debut album Get Wet in 1979, the Mentals achieved chart success in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Europe, and Canada. They reached No. 4 in the UK, No. 3 in Germany, and No. 1 in Scandinavia.

Mental As Anything songwriting was shared among its members, with brothers Peter O’Doherty and Chris O’Doherty (better known as Reg Mombassa) contributing numerous tracks. Peter is responsible for hits and fan favourites like Berserk Warriors, Brain Brain, Surf & Mull & Sex & Fun, and Close Again. Reg penned classics including Egypt, Nigel, Chemical Travel, and Walking On Rails.

The band’s activities effectively ceased at the end of 2019 following the sudden passing of original member Andrew “Greedy” Smith. However, the legacy lived on through exhibitions and documentaries. Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty, who had both originally left the group in 2000 to focus on their art and their duo Dog Trumpet, decided to revive the Mentals banner in late 2025.

After a warm-up gig in December 2025 and a triumphant appearance at the St Kilda Music Festival in February 2026, the band is now ready to take the 50th Anniversary Tour across the nation. While Mombassa and O’Doherty are the primary original members in this reformation, original drummer David Twohill is expected to make selected guest appearances during the run.

Tickets for the 50th Anniversary Tour go on sale Monday March 2 at 10am local time.

Mental As Anything 2026 Tour Dates

Friday June 12, Adelaide, The Gov
Saturday June 13, Perth, Astor Theatre
Friday June 19, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday June 20, Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre
Friday June 26, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre
Saturday June 27, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

