Mental As Anything Reunite Original Members Peter O'Doherty And Reg Mombassa To Celebrate 50 Years - Noise11.com

Australia's strained festival sector has claimed another significant event with the cancellation of Park Waves Australia, the touring heavy-music festival led by Parkway Drive and promoter Destroy All Lines, which had been scheduled for February 2026. The announcement ends plans for an 11-show national run that would have introduced the German-born event to local audiences, with organisers confirming that rising costs and unsustainable financial pressure made the tour unviable. Parkway Drive said the decision “feels like a kick in the guts”, reflecting the frustration felt across the wider industry. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, with emails already dispatched.

December 3, 2025