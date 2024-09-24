Dionne Warwick Announces 2025 Farewell Tour of Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Dionne Warwick will tour Australia and New Zealand “One Last Time” in January 2024.

Noise11 was at Dionne Warwick’s last Australian tour in 2018. Read the Noise11 review.

Dionne released her first album ‘Presenting Dionne Warwick’ on 10 February, 1963. That was six weeks before the first album for The Beatles ‘Please Please Me’ on 22 March 1963.

Her first hit in Australia was ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ (no 11, 1963).

She started 1964 with her second Australian hit ‘Walk On By’ (no 28).

24 years later in 1984 Dionne Warwick was back in the Australian charts with ‘Heartbreaker’, written for her by The Bee Gees (no 2).

In 1985, she had her first number one hit in Australia with ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ featuring Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder).

Fun fact: Dionne Warwick is the cousin of the late Whitney Houston.

Dionne Warwick photo from Frontier Touring

DIONNE WARWICK

ONE LAST TIME TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

JANUARY 2025

Presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring, Arena Touring, Smooth (AU) & Coast FM (NZ)

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/dionnewarwick

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 1 October (1pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 4 October (10am local time)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Saturday 11 January

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Tuesday 14 January

QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 15 January

Twin Towns | Tweed Heads, NSW

Thursday 16 January

Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 18 January

The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 19 January

Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

New Zealand

Tuesday 21 January

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre | Auckland, NZ

Wednesday 22 January

Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

