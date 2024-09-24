 Dionne Warwick Announces 2025 Farewell Tour of Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Dionne Warwick photo supplied Frontier Touring

Dionne Warwick Announces 2025 Farewell Tour of Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on September 25, 2024

in News

Dionne Warwick will tour Australia and New Zealand “One Last Time” in January 2024.

Noise11 was at Dionne Warwick’s last Australian tour in 2018. Read the Noise11 review.

Dionne released her first album ‘Presenting Dionne Warwick’ on 10 February, 1963. That was six weeks before the first album for The Beatles ‘Please Please Me’ on 22 March 1963.

Her first hit in Australia was ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ (no 11, 1963).

She started 1964 with her second Australian hit ‘Walk On By’ (no 28).

24 years later in 1984 Dionne Warwick was back in the Australian charts with ‘Heartbreaker’, written for her by The Bee Gees (no 2).

In 1985, she had her first number one hit in Australia with ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ featuring Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder).

Fun fact: Dionne Warwick is the cousin of the late Whitney Houston.

Dionne Warwick photo from Frontier Touring Dionne Warwick photo from Frontier Touring

DIONNE WARWICK
ONE LAST TIME TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JANUARY 2025
Presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring, Arena Touring, Smooth (AU) & Coast FM (NZ)

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/dionnewarwick
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 1 October (1pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 4 October (10am local time)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Saturday 11 January
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Tuesday 14 January
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 15 January
Twin Towns | Tweed Heads, NSW

Thursday 16 January
Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 18 January
The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 19 January
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

New Zealand
Tuesday 21 January
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre | Auckland, NZ

Wednesday 22 January
Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Dave Mason Facebook photo
Dave Mason Cancels Remainder of 2024 Dates

Former Traffic guitarist, the legendary Dave Mason, has cancelled the remainder of his 2024 dates due to a serious heart condition.

12 hours ago
The Beatles in the BBC studio
New Beatles 1964 Doco Is Coming to Apple TV+

A new Beatles film documenting the legendary group's rapid rise in the US is coming to Apple TV+.

1 day ago
Charlie Musselwhite Still Isn’t Ready To Retire #Review #Melbourne

Don’t bother asking 80 year old blues legend Charlie Musselwhite when he is retiring. I did and this was the answer I got. “I haven’t really thought about it a whole lot. I’ve really enjoyed what I am doing and I would love to come back to Australia. We have always loved Australia. Never had a problem there. Its always been a great time, great people, great audiences. Its just a beautiful place to come and we are looking forward to it.”

2 days ago
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Announces Tour To Promote Kamala Harris

Stevie Wonder has announced a last-minute tour in order to promote Kamala Harris.

2 days ago
The Easybeats
R.I.P. Dick Diamonde of The Easybeats

Dick Diamonde (born Dingeman van der Sluijs), founding member and bass player of Australia’s legendary rock band The Easybeats, has died at age 76. His passing was revealed on Friday 20 September, 2024.

3 days ago
MC5 Heavy Lifting
Check Out Tom Morello With MC5 ‘Heaving Lifting’

In June we announced the forthcoming release of the first MC5 album in 53 years … and the last. In February founder Wayne Kramer passed away.

5 days ago
Garfunkel & Garfunkel photo by Stefan Falke (supplied)
Art Garfunkel & Art Garfunkel Jr To Release Debut Album ‘Father & Son’

Art Garfunkel and his son Art Garfunkel Jr have made an album together. ‘Father & Son’ will be released in November.

5 days ago