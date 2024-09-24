Dionne Warwick Announces 2025 Farewell Tour of Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Dionne Warwick will tour Australia and New Zealand “One Last Time” in January 2024.
Dionne released her first album ‘Presenting Dionne Warwick’ on 10 February, 1963. That was six weeks before the first album for The Beatles ‘Please Please Me’ on 22 March 1963.
Her first hit in Australia was ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ (no 11, 1963).
She started 1964 with her second Australian hit ‘Walk On By’ (no 28).
24 years later in 1984 Dionne Warwick was back in the Australian charts with ‘Heartbreaker’, written for her by The Bee Gees (no 2).
In 1985, she had her first number one hit in Australia with ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ featuring Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder).
Fun fact: Dionne Warwick is the cousin of the late Whitney Houston.
DIONNE WARWICK
ONE LAST TIME TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JANUARY 2025
Saturday 11 January
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA
Tuesday 14 January
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday 15 January
Twin Towns | Tweed Heads, NSW
Thursday 16 January
Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 18 January
The Star Event Centre | Sydney, NSW
Sunday 19 January
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
New Zealand
Tuesday 21 January
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre | Auckland, NZ
Wednesday 22 January
Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ
