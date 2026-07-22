Dirty Fences Announce First Australian Headline Tour - Noise11 Music News

New York punk rock band Dirty Fences will make their long awaited Australian headline debut this November, bringing their high energy live show to six intimate venues across Victoria, the ACT and New South Wales.

by Paul Cashmere

New York City’s Dirty Fences will play their first Australian headline tour this November, with the Brooklyn based quartet confirming six East Coast dates that will take in Frankston, Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong, Marrickville and Enmore. The run marks the band’s long awaited return to Australia after more than a decade of building its reputation through extensive touring in the United States and Europe.

The November tour brings one of New York’s contemporary underground rock bands to small capacity venues, reflecting the group’s reputation for energetic live performances and concise, hook driven songs rooted in classic punk and rock and roll traditions. The final show at Sydney’s Enmore Hotel will be presented as a free event.

Frontman Jack Daves has previously explained the band’s ambitions when relocating from Boston to New York after high school.

“We moved to New York after high school because we wanted to be the Ramones,” Daves said.

Dirty Fences formed in 2009 with Daves alongside guitarist Max Roseglass, bassist Max Comaskey and drummer Max Hiersteiner. Drawing influence from artists including The Ramones, Johnny Thunders, The Stooges, MC5, Redd Kross, The Dictators, early KISS and Mötley Crüe, the band has developed a style that combines vintage punk with power pop melodies and hard rock energy.

Their recorded catalogue began with the self titled Dirty Fences EP in 2012 through Volcom Entertainment before the release of the debut album Too High To Kross in 2013. The band followed with the Ladies Choice EP in 2014 and the full length album Full Tramp on Slovenly Recordings in 2015, continuing to refine a sound inspired by the New York punk movement that emerged from the CBGB era while maintaining a contemporary identity.

More recently, Dirty Fences released the single Tommy & CC through Die Slaughterhouse Records and have continued recording new material while maintaining an active touring schedule. Alongside performing, the members have taken a hands on approach to managing the band’s career, booking tours and developing new music from their Brooklyn rehearsal space.

The Australian shows provide local audiences with a rare opportunity to see the band in intimate settings before they continue international touring.

Tour Dates

Friday 6 November, Frankston, Singing Bird Studios

Saturday 7 November, Collingwood, The Tote Hotel

Tuesday 10 November, Canberra, Dissent

Wednesday 11 November, Wollongong, La La La’s

Thursday 12 November, Marrickville, Marrickville Bowlo

Friday 13 November, Enmore, Enmore Hotel (Free Show)

Ticket Details

Tickets are available through Dirty Fences, venue ticketing partners and participating venues. Entry to the Enmore Hotel performance is free.

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