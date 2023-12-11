 DMA’s, Groove Armada, Tash Sultana To Perform At Australian Open - Noise11.com
DMA’s, Groove Armada, Tash Sultana To Perform At Australian Open

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2023

in News

The Australian Open has announced its three-day live music events for 2024.

Tash Sultana, DMA’s and Groove Armada are amongst the performers for the final weekend of the Australian Open in 2024.

The Australian Open is one of the most loved events on Melbourne’s calendar, so there is no better time to bring together tennis and some of the best global music to the stage, right in the heart of Summer’s favourite tennis tournament. Untitled Group are proud to return to the Australian Open in 2024, giving tennis and music fans alike an amazing day out, full of forefront artists across three jam-packed days of music festival entertainment” – Pia Del Mastro, Music Programmer, Untitled Group

Thursday 25 January 2024 – AO Pride Day
Special performance by AO 2024 Pride Ambassador Tash Sultana
Peach PRC, Yaeji [USA]
Anesu, Djanaba, DJ Luv You

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Women’s Final
DMA’s, Ruel, The Jungle Giants
Tia Gostelow, Mell Hall

Sunday 28 January 2024 – Men’s Final
Groove Armada (DJ set) [UK], Rudimental (Live) [UK]
Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir, Latifa Tee, Cooper Smith

Tickets on sale Wednesday December 13. Visit https://ausopen.com/finalsfestival for tickets and more information.

