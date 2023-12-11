DMA’s, Groove Armada, Tash Sultana To Perform At Australian Open - Noise11.com

The Australian Open has announced its three-day live music events for 2024.

Tash Sultana, DMA’s and Groove Armada are amongst the performers for the final weekend of the Australian Open in 2024.

The Australian Open is one of the most loved events on Melbourne’s calendar, so there is no better time to bring together tennis and some of the best global music to the stage, right in the heart of Summer’s favourite tennis tournament. Untitled Group are proud to return to the Australian Open in 2024, giving tennis and music fans alike an amazing day out, full of forefront artists across three jam-packed days of music festival entertainment” – Pia Del Mastro, Music Programmer, Untitled Group

Thursday 25 January 2024 – AO Pride Day

Special performance by AO 2024 Pride Ambassador Tash Sultana

Peach PRC, Yaeji [USA]

Anesu, Djanaba, DJ Luv You

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Women’s Final

DMA’s, Ruel, The Jungle Giants

Tia Gostelow, Mell Hall

Sunday 28 January 2024 – Men’s Final

Groove Armada (DJ set) [UK], Rudimental (Live) [UK]

Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir, Latifa Tee, Cooper Smith

Tickets on sale Wednesday December 13. Visit https://ausopen.com/finalsfestival for tickets and more information.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

