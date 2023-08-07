DMA’s Have Added A Whole Lot of Guests To Their Line-up - Noise11.com

DMA’s have announced a whole lot of special guests for their Australian tour and it’s a long list.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (Hobart, Frankston, Melbourne, Wodonga, Canberra, Thirroul, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour, Kingscliff, Cairns): Opening 11 shows is Canberra punkers Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, who delivered one of the albums of 2023 so far with their highly anticipated debut I Love You. Pure joy, rage, and euphoria, delivered with precision and heart.

Royel Otis (Newcastle, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast): Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell are Sydney dream pop duo Royel Otis, who just released latest single ‘Adored’. Namechecked by NME as ‘Ones To Watch’, the band’s winsome vibe has seen their streaming stats take off – don’t miss them in Brisbane.

The Buoys (Castlemaine, Melbourne, Torquay): Hailing from Newcastle, The Buoys are set to take to the stage on Spilt Milk festival this November, while they recently supported UK outfit Idles in July. Single ‘I Want You’ was #1 most played on triple j – don’t miss their fiery anthems and indie guitar hooks.

Hayley Mary (Adelaide): With her striking vocals and swaggering, mesmerising performances, Hayley Mary conquered the charts with The Jezabels before captivating fans again with her solo releases – the latest being five-track EP Fall In Love, co-produced by with Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy).

Fazerdaze (Sydney): signed to label Flying Nun is New Zealand indie pop songwriter and producer Fazerdaze (Amelia Murray). Amelia’s latest EP, Break!, is the follow-up to her globally recognised debut Morningside.

Sitting Down (Newcastle): Opening proceedings in their NSW hometown is psychedelic pop outfit Sitting Down, heard on 2023 EP Taking Off. Creating lush and mesmerising music with just the right amount of grit, the band are fast cementing themselves as rising stars.

Sumner (Hobart): Recently supporting SAFIA, PNAU and Boo Seeka is Tassie duo Sumner, comprised of Chloe Wilson and Jack McLaine. They’ve performed at Party In The Paddock, For The Love and Wine Machine – don’t miss them when they join DMA’S at the Tassie show.

DMA’S

AUSTRALIA

SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER 2023

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

via frontiertouring.com/DMAS

Friday 22 September

Hobart City Hall, Hobart, TAS

Saturday 23 September

Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Monday 25 September

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Wednesday 27 September

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 28 September SOLD OUT!

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 29 September SOLD OUT!

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Sunday 1 October *(Labour Day public holiday eve)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 10 October

The Cube, Wodonga, VIC

Wednesday 11 October

Kambri ANU, Canberra, ACT

Friday 13 October SOLD OUT!

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Saturday 14 October SOLD OUT!

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday 15 October

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday 20 October

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday 21 October

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sunday 22 October SOLD OUT!

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW

Tuesday 24 October

NEW SHOW

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 25 October SOLD OUT!

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 26 October

Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday 28 October SOLD OUT!

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Sunday 29 October

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

