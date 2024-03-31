 Dolly Parton Defends Beyoncé Changing 'Jolene' Lyrics - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton Defends Beyoncé Changing ‘Jolene’ Lyrics

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2024

Dolly Parton has responded to Beyoncé’s version of her hit, Jolene.

The cover of Jolene appears on Beyonce’s new album, Cowboy Carter, and has been rewritten since Dolly released it in 1973.

The original lyrics see Dolly singing that she “can’t compete” with Jolene, but Beyonce has a different take.

She sings, “Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene / I’m still a Creole banjee b**ch from Louisianne (Don’t try me)”.

The lyrics now refer to someone trying to “come between a family and a happy man”, with Beyoncé riffing “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man / Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / Don’t take the chance because you think you can”.

Dolly gave her verdict on the new edition, writing on social media, “Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.”

Dolly also appears on the Cowboy Carter album. She voices an interlude track called Dolly P, which leads in to Jolene.

In the track she calls Beyoncé “Miss Honey B”. She also appears to make reference to Beyonce’s previous track, Sorry, on Lemonade where she talks about “Becky with the good hair,” comparing “that hussy with the good hair” to Jolene.

