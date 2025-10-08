Dolly Parton Health Update: Sister's Prayer Appeal Raises Concern Over Country Legend's Wellbeing - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton Health Update: Sister Clarifies Prayer Request as Fans Rally Around Country Icon Country legend Dolly Parton, 79, has reassured fans she’s on the mend after her sister Freida’s emotional prayer request sparked global concern about the singer’s health.

Freida Parton has now clarified her earlier comments, saying she never intended to alarm anyone and that Dolly is “just a little under the weather.”

In a new Facebook post shared today, Freida wrote, “I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

Her message comes after widespread reports that Dolly had postponed her Las Vegas residency due to health issues and needed to undergo “a few procedures.” Freida’s original post on Monday prompted thousands of worried messages from fans concerned for the wellbeing of the beloved country star.

Dolly herself told fans she was postponing her Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace to focus on her health, describing it as a necessary pause rather than a major setback.

“I need to take care of myself and get a few things checked out before I can give you the kind of show you deserve,” she said in a statement, adding that she was due for a “100,000-mile check-up,” joking that it wasn’t her usual trip to see a plastic surgeon.

She also made it clear she had no plans to retire: “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

While Dolly’s team hasn’t disclosed details of her condition, the singer previously missed a Dollywood event earlier this year on her doctor’s orders after developing a kidney stone and infection. Sources close to the artist say the procedures she referenced are likely routine and preventive.

Parton has endured a challenging year personally, following the death of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, in March 2025. Despite that loss, she has remained creative and busy, launching her Threads: My Songs in Symphony concert series and continuing work on several film and television projects from her Nashville home.

She is also set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences later this year, which she will now accept remotely while she recuperates.

Updated Las Vegas residency schedule

The original six-show Las Vegas run, set for December 2025, has been pushed to September 2026. All previously sold tickets remain valid or refundable.

Revised Las Vegas Residency Dates:

December 4, 2025 (September 17, 2026)

December 6, 2025 (September 19, 2026)

December 7, 2025 (September 20, 2026)

December 10, 2025 (September 23, 2026)

December 12, 2025 (September 25, 2026)

December 13, 2025 (September 26, 2026)

Country star Tim McGraw will fill in at Caesars Palace on December 4, 6, 12, and 13 this year.

Dolly Parton’s six-decade career has seen her evolve from a young Appalachian songwriter into one of the most recognisable and influential figures in music history. Known for timeless hits like Jolene, 9 to 5, and I Will Always Love You, she has won 11 Grammy Awards, earned 50 nominations, and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Her philanthropic achievements are equally significant. Through the Imagination Library, she has donated over 200 million free books to children across the world. Her Dollywood theme park remains a cornerstone of Tennessee’s tourism industry, employing thousands and drawing millions annually.

In 2023, she ventured into rock music with Rockstar, a star-studded album featuring collaborations with Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, and Debbie Harry. Despite scaling back touring since 2016, she has continued to record, write, and appear at special events.

Freida’s clarification has eased fan fears, and messages of support continue to pour in. Across social media, fans have expressed relief that Dolly’s condition is not serious, praising Freida for her honesty and family devotion.

For Dolly, the short break appears to be about maintaining her health, not stepping away. As she wrote herself, “I’ll rest up, tune up, and be back to doing what I love before you know it.”

