Tenille Arts Opens New Era With Don't Ruin Flowers And ONErpm Partnership - Noise11.com

Tenille Arts has entered the next phase of her career with the release of her new single Don’t Ruin Flowers, delivered through a fresh global partnership between Dreamcatcher Artists and ONErpm. The track marks the first taste of her forthcoming album, scheduled for announcement in mid-2026, and signals a confident expansion of her creative world after several milestone years on the international stage.

Don’t Ruin Flowers, written by Arts alongside Ryan Kohn and Lydia Sutherland, blends emotional clarity with a restrained strength. Kohn produced the single, which arrived on Friday with an accompanying music video directed and shot by Joey Brodnax in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The visual release landed exclusively on Arts’ official YouTube channel, offering fans an intimate look at the sentiment behind the song.

Arts describes the track as a late arrival in her long catalogue of songs about heartbreak. She believed she had written through every angle of emotional loss, yet this particular idea arrived with a fresh perspective. The symbolism of flowers, usually viewed as a gesture of affection, took on a defensive meaning during a period where apologies in her life arrived wrapped in bouquets rather than sincerity.

She says the song ultimately sits between sorrow and resilience, carrying the message that beauty should never be offered as a replacement for accountability. It marks one of the most personal writing moments of her recent sessions and offers an early sign of the emotional breadth expected from her next album.

Arts’ release of Don’t Ruin Flowers follows a major period of touring. She recently completed a global run supporting Luke Bryan and Walker Hayes, along with a headline tour across the United Kingdom presented by AEG. The consistent touring schedule has sharpened her creative drive throughout the writing process for her upcoming record.
A full-length album announcement is scheduled for the northern summer of 2026, with Arts spending considerable time in Nashville shaping the new material.

Tenille Arts’ rise in North American country music has been steady and well documented. Her breakthrough single Somebody Like That became the first Country Number 1 single written, produced and performed entirely by women. The track, which also achieved double platinum status, secured her place as a strong modern voice in the genre.

Born and raised in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Arts began writing original material during her early teens. By 2009 she was uploading cover songs online, including a version of Taylor Swift’s Fifteen that caught the attention of Nashville management. After finishing high school in Canada, she returned to Nashville in 2015 to sign a publishing deal and began releasing early recordings including her charity single Breathe.

Her debut extended play arrived in 2016, followed by her studio album Rebel Child in 2017. Appearances on the American television series The Bachelor in 2018 and 2020 dramatically increased her visibility and led to a deal with Reviver Records. The exposure helped drive her prolific run of releases including Love, Heartbreak, & Everything In Between in 2020, Girl To Girl in 2021 and To Be Honest in 2024.

With nearly one billion global streams, a long list of nominations and wins from the ACM Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, MusicRow Awards, and an extensive suite of honours from the Canadian Country Music Association and Saskatchewan Country Music Association, Arts now stands as one of Canada’s most decorated modern country artists.

Arts’ recent achievements include major collaborations, headline tours, high-profile television performances and an expanding social media audience. Her catalogue has grown to include defining singles such as Back Then, Right Now, Give It To Me Straight, Jealous Of Myself and So Do I.

With her new partnership with ONErpm and Dreamcatcher Artists, the next phase of her story begins with Don’t Ruin Flowers, a track that highlights her continued growth as both writer and performer.

