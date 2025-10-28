Jelly Roll Is Looking For An AFL Team To Support In Australia - Noise11.com

American country star Jelly Roll has discovered a new obsession while on tour in Australia – AFL football and he’s turning to Aussie fans to help him pick which team to support.
The Nashville native took to social media declaring his newfound love for the game, saying, “I’ve been in Australia a week and I have been watching the Fox Footy channel every single night. I’ve been falling in love with Australian football. So I had a moment where I don’t know who to be a fan of. So I’m calling this the Jelly Roll draft.”
Jelly Roll wants fans to nominate which AFL team he should barrack for, promising, “You pick them and I am going to rock with them the rest of my life.”
He compared his AFL dilemma to his loyalty to his NFL team, the Tennessee Titans, saying, “We are literally one of the worst teams in the league this year, but I’m a loyal fan.” His honesty and humour have already won over Aussie fans, with suggestions for teams pouring in across social media.
While Jelly Roll may be new to Aussie rules, his journey from Nashville’s tough streets to global stardom proves he’s no stranger to passion and perseverance. Born Jason Bradley DeFord on December 4, 1984, the country-rap hybrid artist grew up in the Antioch neighbourhood of Nashville. His father was a meat salesman and part-time bookie, and his mother battled mental illness and addiction.
After several arrests and a decade in and out of prison, Jelly Roll turned his life around through music. Early on, he sold mixtapes from his car, finding inspiration in Southern rap icons Three 6 Mafia, UGK, and 8Ball & MJG. His early success came from collaborations like “Pop Another Pill” with Lil Wyte, followed by years of independent releases.
His music evolved from hip-hop to country and rock, producing the breakout hit “Son Of A Sinner” in 2022, which won three CMT Music Awards and earned him CMA New Artist of the Year. With his soulful voice and raw honesty, Jelly Roll quickly became one of Nashville’s most authentic storytellers.
In 2023, his Backroad Baptism Tour sold out arenas across the U.S., and his album Whitsitt Chapel delivered another hit, “Need A Favor.” Since then, Jelly Roll has made his Saturday Night Live debut, collaborated with Eminem, acted in Tulsa King, and even entered the WWE ring.
Now, as he tours Australia for the first time with Shaboozey and Drew Bainbridge, Jelly Roll’s connection to the country deepens – from the stage to the stadium. Whether he ends up supporting Collingwood, Carlton, Sydney, or Fremantle, there’s no doubt the AFL has gained one of its most passionate new fans.
Jelly Roll Australian Tour Dates 2025
Tuesday 28 October – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Wednesday 29 October – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Saturday 1 November – Newcastle, Strummingbird Festival
Sunday 2 November – Perth, Strummingbird Festival
Tuesday 4 November – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Thursday 6 November – Townsville, Queensland Stadium
Saturday 8 November – Auckland, The Outerfields at Western Springs
