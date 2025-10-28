 Jelly Roll Is Looking For An AFL Team To Support In Australia - Noise11.com
Jelly Roll by Eric Ryan Anderson supplied Live Nation

Jelly Roll by Eric Ryan Anderson supplied Live Nation

Jelly Roll Is Looking For An AFL Team To Support In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2025

in News

American country star Jelly Roll has discovered a new obsession while on tour in Australia – AFL football and he’s turning to Aussie fans to help him pick which team to support.

The Nashville native took to social media declaring his newfound love for the game, saying, “I’ve been in Australia a week and I have been watching the Fox Footy channel every single night. I’ve been falling in love with Australian football. So I had a moment where I don’t know who to be a fan of. So I’m calling this the Jelly Roll draft.”

Jelly Roll wants fans to nominate which AFL team he should barrack for, promising, “You pick them and I am going to rock with them the rest of my life.”

He compared his AFL dilemma to his loyalty to his NFL team, the Tennessee Titans, saying, “We are literally one of the worst teams in the league this year, but I’m a loyal fan.” His honesty and humour have already won over Aussie fans, with suggestions for teams pouring in across social media.

While Jelly Roll may be new to Aussie rules, his journey from Nashville’s tough streets to global stardom proves he’s no stranger to passion and perseverance. Born Jason Bradley DeFord on December 4, 1984, the country-rap hybrid artist grew up in the Antioch neighbourhood of Nashville. His father was a meat salesman and part-time bookie, and his mother battled mental illness and addiction.

After several arrests and a decade in and out of prison, Jelly Roll turned his life around through music. Early on, he sold mixtapes from his car, finding inspiration in Southern rap icons Three 6 Mafia, UGK, and 8Ball & MJG. His early success came from collaborations like “Pop Another Pill” with Lil Wyte, followed by years of independent releases.

His music evolved from hip-hop to country and rock, producing the breakout hit “Son Of A Sinner” in 2022, which won three CMT Music Awards and earned him CMA New Artist of the Year. With his soulful voice and raw honesty, Jelly Roll quickly became one of Nashville’s most authentic storytellers.

In 2023, his Backroad Baptism Tour sold out arenas across the U.S., and his album Whitsitt Chapel delivered another hit, “Need A Favor.” Since then, Jelly Roll has made his Saturday Night Live debut, collaborated with Eminem, acted in Tulsa King, and even entered the WWE ring.

Now, as he tours Australia for the first time with Shaboozey and Drew Bainbridge, Jelly Roll’s connection to the country deepens – from the stage to the stadium. Whether he ends up supporting Collingwood, Carlton, Sydney, or Fremantle, there’s no doubt the AFL has gained one of its most passionate new fans.

Jelly Roll Australian Tour Dates 2025
Tuesday 28 October – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Wednesday 29 October – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Saturday 1 November – Newcastle, Strummingbird Festival
Sunday 2 November – Perth, Strummingbird Festival
Tuesday 4 November – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Thursday 6 November – Townsville, Queensland Stadium
Saturday 8 November – Auckland, The Outerfields at Western Springs

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg to Headline 2025 AFL Grand Final Pre-Game Entertainment

The AFL has confirmed that hip-hop legend and cultural icon Snoop Dogg will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG, marking his first-ever live performance at the iconic venue.

August 12, 2025
Paul Stanley of KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch KISS Perform Three Classics for AFL Pre-Game Entertainment At Melbourne Cricket Ground

KISS performed their three classics ‘I Was Made For Loving You’, ‘Shout It Out Loud’ and ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ for the AFL Grand Final pre-game entertainment.

September 30, 2023
Gene Simmons of KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman
KISS Donate 5000 Sydney Tickets To Australian Defence Force

KISS have donated 5000 tickets to their Sydney show to the Australian Defence Force for the Support Our Veterans appeal.

September 5, 2023
KISS by Mary Boukouvalas_19
AFL Officially Confirm KISS To Perform At Grand Final

In what has been the worst kept secret of 2023, KISS have finally been confirmed to perform at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne on 30 September.

September 4, 2023
Robbie Williams performs at the AFL Grand Final 24 September 2022
John Farnham Thanks Robbie Williams For The Tribute At The AFL Grand Final

The family of John Farnham has issued a statement to say how much John appreciated the Robbie Williams tribute at the Grand Final on Saturday and how much he enjoyed watch Robbie perform 'You're The Voice'.

September 25, 2022
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AFL Snubs Australian Talent For Robbie Williams At The Grand Final

It appears the all-Australian talent performing at the AFL Grand Final was short-lived. The borders are open and the AFL has delegated Australian talent to the bench. Robbie Williams has been named to headline the AFL Grand Final for 2022.

July 3, 2022
DMAs
Announcement: The AFL To Have All-Australian Music At Grand Final

The AFL is pleased to announce the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final entertainment artists,featuring an All-Australian and quintessential Queensland line-up set to perform under lights at the Gabba, Saturday October 24, 2020.

October 12, 2020