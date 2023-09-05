KISS Donate 5000 Sydney Tickets To Australian Defence Force - Noise11.com

KISS have donated 5000 tickets to their Sydney show to the Australian Defence Force for the Support Our Veterans appeal.

In addition the band has also announced that $10 from every ticket sold from today (5 September) wl go to Legacy and Wounded Heroes.

Lieutenant General Greg Bilton AO, CSC, Chief of Joint Operations – Australian Defence Force said, “As a patron of Wounded Heroes and advocate for Legacy, I am extremely proud of the dedication these charities have to support the families of veterans who have lost their lives or been injured as a result of their service.

“I would like to also thank KISS for launching the Support our Veterans Appeal to help raise funds for both of these charities and for extending the opportunity to current and ex-serving ADF members and their families to come and enjoy the band’s last concert in Australia”

KISS will perform with Weezer, Rergurgitor and The Delta Riggs at Accord Stadium in Sydney on 7 October, 2023. They will also perform at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne on 30 September.

