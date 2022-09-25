John Farnham Thanks Robbie Williams For The Tribute At The AFL Grand Final - Noise11.com

The family of John Farnham has issued a statement to say how much John appreciated the Robbie Williams tribute at the Grand Final on Saturday and how much he enjoyed watch Robbie perform ‘You’re The Voice’.

Williams performed the John Farnham classic with video footage of John also singing the song sourced from the original video nearly 40 years ago.

In an official statement from the Farnham family, we learn…

“We were delighted to see Robbie Williams dedicate his performance of You’re The Voice to John.”

“John was watching from hospital and was deeply touched by that very generous gesture. He thoroughly enjoyed Robbie’s performance too.”

As John does not have an official social media presence a dedicated website has been established for fans to send messages of support to John and the family. www.weloveyoujohn.com.au This release is issued by Gaynor Wheatley (TalentWorks) and David Wilson (Watercooler Talent) on behalf of the Farnham Family

Robbie Williams also performed a tribute to Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground AFL Grand Final.

