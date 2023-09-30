 Watch KISS Perform Three Classics for AFL Pre-Game Entertainment At Melbourne Cricket Ground - Noise11.com
Paul Stanley of KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Stanley of KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Watch KISS Perform Three Classics for AFL Pre-Game Entertainment At Melbourne Cricket Ground

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2023

in News

KISS performed their three classics ‘I Was Made For Loving You’, ‘Shout It Out Loud’ and ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ for the AFL Grand Final pre-game entertainment.

Watch the performance here:

KISS will perform their final Australian show at the Sydney only event Saturday 7 October at Accord Stadium.

