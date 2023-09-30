Watch KISS Perform Three Classics for AFL Pre-Game Entertainment At Melbourne Cricket Ground - Noise11.com

KISS performed their three classics ‘I Was Made For Loving You’, ‘Shout It Out Loud’ and ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ for the AFL Grand Final pre-game entertainment.

Watch the performance here:

KISS will perform their final Australian show at the Sydney only event Saturday 7 October at Accord Stadium.

