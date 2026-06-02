Dom Dolla Sells Out Marvel Stadium As Melbourne Show Sets New Benchmark For Australian Dance Music - Noise11 Music News

Melbourne producer and DJ Dom Dolla has sold out his September 24, 2026 headline show at Marvel Stadium, with presale allocations exhausted within hours and all remaining tickets snapped up immediately when general public sales opened. The event, presented by Untitled Group and Frontier Touring, will also serve as the world premiere of a new stadium-scale production that will debut exclusively in Australia before a hometown audience.

by Paul Cashmere

The sellout represents another milestone in a rapid ascent that has transformed Dom Dolla from a Melbourne club favourite into one of the most successful electronic artists on the global touring circuit. The Marvel Stadium event follows his landmark Allianz Stadium performance in Sydney in December 2025, when he became the first electronic artist to headline a stadium show in Australia.

For the Australian live music industry, the significance extends beyond a single concert. Stadium performances have traditionally been dominated by rock, pop and legacy acts, while electronic artists have largely operated within festival environments or arena settings. Dom Dolla’s ability to fill two of the nation’s largest venues within a year reflects the growing commercial power of dance music and the increasing global profile of Australian electronic artists.

Nicholas Greco, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Untitled Group, described the achievement as a defining moment in both the artist’s career and the local electronic music sector.

“Untitled Group has been part of Dom’s journey from the very start of his career, and to watch him sell out Marvel Stadium in his hometown is a moment we’ll never forget,” Greco said.

“This puts electronic music in Australia firmly on the global map and is a historic moment for Dom, for Melbourne, and for electronic music fans across the country.”

The scale of the achievement is underpinned by a catalogue that has generated more than 1.5 billion streams worldwide. Dom Dolla has also become one of the most decorated Australian dance artists of his generation, winning four ARIA Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Release and receiving the inaugural ARIA Global Impact Award.

Born Dominic Louis Matheson in Manila to Australian parents and raised in Darwin before relocating to Melbourne, Dom Dolla first emerged in the Australian dance scene during the mid-2010s. Early singles including “Define”, “You” and “Be Randy” established his reputation on club charts, but it was 2019’s “San Frandisco” that became his breakthrough release, earning widespread commercial recognition and delivering his first ARIA Award victory.

Since then, he has maintained a remarkable run of chart success. Tracks including “Rhyme Dust” with MK, “Eat Your Man” with Nelly Furtado, “Saving Up”, “Girls” and “Dreamin’” have all reached the top of the ARIA Club Chart. By 2025 he had accumulated eleven number one records on that chart, an achievement that places him among the most successful Australian dance producers of the modern era.

Internationally, Dom Dolla’s profile has expanded significantly over the past three years.

He has appeared at major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza, sold out venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and Forest Hills Stadium in New York, and completed a ten-week residency at Hï Ibiza, widely regarded as one of the world’s leading dance clubs.

His 2025 schedule highlighted the scale of that growth. In addition to the Sydney stadium performance, he headlined two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, performing to more than 30,000 fans across the two shows. He also expanded his recording career beyond the club environment with “No Room For A Saint”, featuring Nathan Nicholson, which appeared on the soundtrack for the Formula One film F1.

The Marvel Stadium sellout also arrives amid a broader shift within the global touring business. Electronic music has increasingly become a stadium-scale proposition, with artists and DJs now commanding audiences that rival major rock and pop acts. While some industry observers point to the genre’s growing mainstream acceptance, others note that such events require substantial production investment and depend on a relatively small number of artists capable of operating at that level.

For Dom Dolla, however, the Melbourne concert provides another opportunity to consolidate a position that few Australian electronic artists have previously achieved. The September show will not only be his largest hometown performance to date but also the launch platform for a new production designed specifically for stadium audiences.

With the event now sold out, attention shifts to whether additional dates could be added or whether the production will expand internationally after its Australian debut. Regardless of what comes next, the Marvel Stadium sellout stands as one of the most significant achievements yet in the evolution of Australian electronic music.

Event:

24 September 2026, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Ticketing: Sold Out. Waitlist registrations available via Frontier Touring.

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