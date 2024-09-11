 Donald Glover Postpones Remaining Childish Gambino US Dates - Noise11.com
Childish Gambino (supplied)

Childish Gambino (supplied)

Donald Glover Postpones Remaining Childish Gambino US Dates

by Music-News.com on September 11, 2024

in News

Donald Glover is postponing the rest of the Childish Gambino North American tour to focus on his physical health.

The Hollywood star and rapper was set to perform the US leg of his ‘New World’ farewell tour until early October, but all shows have been put on hold until further notice.

He wrote on a statement on X, formerly Twitter: “Hey everyone.

“Unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks.

“Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled.

“Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”

Glover had been set to perform in Austin, Texas on Tuesday (10.09.24) before the announcement, with the run set to end in Chicago on October 3 before moving on to Europe in November, followed by shows in New Zealand and Australia in January and February 2025 respectively.

The tour will mark the end of Childish Gambino as Glover – who released sixth album ‘Bando Stone and The New World’ in July – recently admitted he no longer finds the project “fulfilling”.

He told the New York Times newspaper: “It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done.’

“It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.”

The ‘Lion King’ actor also admitted he doesn’t long for chart success with his music.

He added: “Success to me is, honestly, being able to put out a wide-scale album that I would listen to.

“For this album, I really wanted to be able to play big rooms and have big, anthemic songs that fill those rooms, so that people feel a sense of togetherness.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Watch The Weeknd From São Paulo 7 September 2024

The livestream of The Weeknd’s concert from São Paulo. Brazil last weekend is now streaming on demand.

3 mins ago
Ed Sheeran at the MCG Melbourne
Ed Sheeran To Release Tour Edition +-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION)

Ed Sheeran is to release a tour version of his four mathematical albums.

2 days ago
JBLZE Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Experience
Jason Bonham Temporarily Leaves Sammy Hagar’s Band To Care For Mother

Jason Bonham has departed the Sammy Hagar ‘Best of Both World’ tour after his mother had a stroke.

5 days ago
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Catfish and the Bottlemen Cancel Australian Tour Hours Before First Sydney Show

Dublin’s Catfish and the Bottlemen have cancelled their Australian tour hours before taking the stage in Sydney.

September 4, 2024
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Breaks A Couple Of Records In Germany

Adele broke a pair of records with her Munich residency.

September 4, 2024
James Bay Electric Light cover
New James Bay Song Co-written with Brandon Flowers

James Bay gained "unbelievable experience and insight" writing his new song with Brandon Flowers.

September 1, 2024
Halsey
Halsey To Release The Great Impersonator Album

Halsey has announced the "confessional concept album" 'The Great Impersonator'.

August 29, 2024