Ed Sheeran Covers A Few 90s Hits For The Fans - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran surprised clubbers in Ibiza by performing pop classics by Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys on Monday (26.09.22).

Ed turned up at the famous nightlife hotspot O Beach for their House in Paradise event, where he performed his own hit ‘Shape of You’, before entertaining party-goers with his renditions of 90s tunes.

He kicked off with his take on The Backstreet Boys’ 1999 hit ‘I Want It That Way’.

The flame-haired pop star then shook the hands of the crowd before keeping the party going with a mass singalong to Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Sheeran ended his mini set with Britney’s 1998 classic ‘… Baby One More Time’.

Promoter Joshua Makinson said: “I was absolutely blown away that Ed has come to House in Paradise at O Beach. We’ve had artists turn up in the past and perform but to have one of the biggest pop stars in the world perform is magical.”

Meanwhile, Ed is set to release the track ‘Celestial’ on Thursday (29.09.22) in collaboration with Pokémon.

Announcing the single alongside his new Squirtle tattoo, he said: “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a new tattoo.”

Sheeran recalled his obsession with the Pokémon trading card game, the anime show, and Game Boy games as a kid.

And Ed still plays the latter on his old Game Boy Colour when he’s on tour.

Sheeran said: “I started off with Pokémon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7.

“Then the TV show was on TV so I used to try and record it over the same VHS every week.”

He added: “After this me and my brother shared a Game Boy and Pokémon Blue. I got a Game Boy Colour with Pokémon Yellow for my 8th birthday, obsessed was an understatement. Flash forward to me at 31 I still have the same Game Boy Colour and still I play Pokémon Silver on long-haul flights. I really really love it.”

