 Ed Sheeran Covers A Few 90s Hits For The Fans - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Covers A Few 90s Hits For The Fans

by Music-News.com on September 28, 2022

in News

Ed Sheeran surprised clubbers in Ibiza by performing pop classics by Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys on Monday (26.09.22).

Ed turned up at the famous nightlife hotspot O Beach for their House in Paradise event, where he performed his own hit ‘Shape of You’, before entertaining party-goers with his renditions of 90s tunes.

He kicked off with his take on The Backstreet Boys’ 1999 hit ‘I Want It That Way’.

The flame-haired pop star then shook the hands of the crowd before keeping the party going with a mass singalong to Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Sheeran ended his mini set with Britney’s 1998 classic ‘… Baby One More Time’.

Promoter Joshua Makinson said: “I was absolutely blown away that Ed has come to House in Paradise at O Beach. We’ve had artists turn up in the past and perform but to have one of the biggest pop stars in the world perform is magical.”

Meanwhile, Ed is set to release the track ‘Celestial’ on Thursday (29.09.22) in collaboration with Pokémon.

Announcing the single alongside his new Squirtle tattoo, he said: “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a new tattoo.”

Sheeran recalled his obsession with the Pokémon trading card game, the anime show, and Game Boy games as a kid.

And Ed still plays the latter on his old Game Boy Colour when he’s on tour.

Sheeran said: “I started off with Pokémon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7.

“Then the TV show was on TV so I used to try and record it over the same VHS every week.”

He added: “After this me and my brother shared a Game Boy and Pokémon Blue. I got a Game Boy Colour with Pokémon Yellow for my 8th birthday, obsessed was an understatement. Flash forward to me at 31 I still have the same Game Boy Colour and still I play Pokémon Silver on long-haul flights. I really really love it.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson Gathers Her Famous Friends for Duets Album

Rita Wilson has a lot of famous friends on her new duets album and they are singing a lot of well-known songs.

4 hours ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Gets A Go In Gorillaz

Stevie Nicks demanded she be made into an "honorary Gorilla" if she was to feature on their album 'Cracker Island'.

16 hours ago
Maroon 5 image by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com
Maroon 5 To Play Vegas Residency

Maroon 5 have announced a Las Vegas residency amid frontman Adam Levine's cheating scandal.

17 hours ago
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
Frankie and the Witch Fingers To Play First Ever Australian Dates In November

Frankie and the Witch Fingers are just a month and a bit away from their first ever Australian tour.

1 day ago
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys To Headline Glastonbury?

The Arctic Monkeys have reportedly signed to headline Glastonbury 2023.

2 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Apple Take Over The Super Bowl Entertainment And Product Place IN Rihanna

Well hello product placement. The NFL has sold out to Apple and ROC Nation and the Super Bowl entertainment has now been renamed Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2 days ago
Post Malone
Post Malone Suddenly In Hospital and Cancels Show

Post Malone has gone to hospital for treatment for his ribcage after falling off stage last week.

2 days ago