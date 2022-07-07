 Ed Sheeran Equals Is The Years Biggest Selling Album (So Far) - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran Equals

Ed Sheeran Equals Is The Years Biggest Selling Album (So Far)

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2022

in News

The biggest album of 2022 so far is Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals), the Official Charts Company can reveal today.

Having claimed the title of the second-biggest album of 2021 overall, the 31-year-old’s fourth studio record leads the charge at this year’s halfway point. To date this year, = has racked up 256,000 combined UK chart units and counting.

A recently-released Tour Edition of = will also give the album a new lease of life as we enter the third quarter, with Ed having recently completed the UK leg of his +–=÷x (Mathematics) Tour. Since its release in October 2021, = has achieved 689,000 combined UK chart sales, and is also the most streamed and downloaded album of the year to date.

At Number 2 is 2022’s biggest new release album; Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. The One Direction star’s third solo LP, which saw him claim the rare Official Chart Double as he topped both the Official Albums Chart and Official Singles Chart with lead track As It Was, has already achieved 244,000 UK chart sales since its release in May. No other release this year has sold more copies on physical formats, the record has spent three non-consecutive weeks atop the Official Albums Chart this year.

Elsewhere in the year-to-date Top 5, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut SOUR is at 3, having spent over a year on the Official Albums Chart since its release in June 2021. Adele’s 30 is the fourth-biggest album of 2022 so far, accumulating over 120,000 chart sales this year.

A host of greatest hits collections also appear in the Top 10 of 2022 to date, with Little Mix’s Between Us (5), Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years – Don’t Stop (6), The Weeknd’s The Highlights (7) and Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits (9) all proving popular at the midway mark. Other chart mainstays continuing to make an impact include Queen’s Greatest Hits (12), ABBA’s Gold – The Greatest Hits (13) and Oasis’s career-spanning compilation Time Flies – 1994-2009 (17).

It’s a big year for new releases, too, with many Number 1 albums amongst the year’s biggest records so far. At Number 10, The Weeknd’s Dawn FM has enjoyed over 101,000 combined chart sales since its January release. Liam Gallagher’s recent chart-topper C’Mon You Know also gets off to a strong start at Number 15 on the list.

The biggest new British release of the year so far comes courtesy of Shepherd’s Bush-born drill rapper Central Cee and his mixtape 23 (20). The inclusion of D-Block Europe’s Home Alone 2 mixtape (23) further proves the UK’s appetite for homegrown hip-hop.

Other new releases on the end-of-Q2 Official Albums Chart Top 40 include Years & Years’ glittering third release Night Call (27); a Number 1 record back in January. George Ezra’s Gold Rush Kid, the singer-songwriter’s June 2022 chart-topper, makes its mark on the year-to-date chart already (30), Kendrick Lamar’s latest release, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, also features on the list (32).

Finally, Wet Leg’s chart-topping self-titled debut album comes in at Number 39, while Brighton rapper ArrDee sees his debut mixtape Pier Pressure round off the list at Number 40.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paolo Nutini Performs At Montreux Jazz Festival

The 56th edition of the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival is officially underway, with crowds flocking to the Lake Geneva shoreline for 16 days of unmissable music. Returning to full capacity for the first time in two years, Montreux is back with its biggest line-up yet, including performances from the likes of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Stormzy, Diana Ross and many more.

2 days ago
Meg Mac Matter of Time
Meg Mac Has Something New For You

Meg Mac has released a new song ‘Letter’ and given us details of her upcoming album ‘Matter of Time’.

2 days ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Music From Ellie Goulding Coming

Ellie Goulding is set to launch her next chapter with the Big Sean duet 'Easy Lover'.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Stands By Vegas Cancellation Decision

Adele stands by her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency at the last minute earlier this year.

4 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele To Headline All-Female Hyde Park Bill

London born singer comes home to headline the first of a two-night extravaganza, joined by Gabrielle, Kacey Musgraves, Mahalia, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti & Tamzene.

5 days ago
Travis Scott
Travis Scott First Show Back After Festival Controversy Cancelled

Travis Scott's first festival since the Astroworld tragedy has been cancelled.

5 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Reveal New Album Details

The 1975 have unveiled the track-listing and shared the title for their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

June 30, 2022