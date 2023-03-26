Ed Sheeran Is Planning A UK Album Launch Show - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has announced a special gig in support of his new album ‘Subtract’.

Ed Sheeran and his collaborator, Aaron Dessner from The National, will take to the stage in Brooklyn on April 10th to perform the album “all the way through”.

The album isn’t due out until May 5 so the audience at the show will be among the first to hear ‘Subtract’ in its entirety.

Ed wrote on Instagram: “I’m playing another special album show at Kings Theatre in New York on 10th April. Me and @aarondessner will be playing Subtract all the way through with a full band. These shows are gonna be some of the most magical of my career, I can’t wait for this one. We rehearsed this on Monday and I can’t describe how excited I am.”

Aaron also wrote: “Pleased to announce that I’m playing another special show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on April 10th with @teddysphotos and an amazing band of close friends and collaborators. We’ll be playing the album we made, Subtract, all the way through. I’m really excited for you all to hear it!”

Dessner and Sheeran were first introduced by Taylor Swift, when he helped to produce Ed’s song ‘Run’ with Taylor, from the album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

He previously shared on Instagram: “I was introduced to @teddysphotos through @taylorswift when I helped produce their song “Run” for Taylor’s Version of Red last year. It was special for me to hear two old friends singing together and bringing the past to life – and an interesting way to meet someone, working on music remotely first before actually meeting in person. Some time later we met up in New York City for dinner and talked at length about music and life. It felt so relaxed and as if we already knew each other. Thinking about Ed’s music, I realized I was hearing things in my head I thought we could explore, musical ideas that would allow for more space and bring out what I admire about his guitar playing and incredible voice. I spent some time sketching these ideas and shared a folder with Ed. A few months later in the winter of 2021, he started writing to them and sending sometimes multiple song ideas a day, inspired by a very difficult period he was going through in his life. I could really empathize with what he was feeling and was eager to help realize these songs.

“We then met up to work in England at the beginning of 2022 and finished over 30 songs together in a week. I’m so excited to share that 14 of the songs we made in that time comprise Ed’s 6th album, “subtract”, which will Be released on May 5th. I couldn’t be more proud of this record and the vulnerability and honesty Ed showed in making these songs with me. There’s something deeply vulnerable and ultimately cathartic and therapeutic about shifting sadness and pain and anxiety into music, transforming darkness into light in this way and sharing these sentiments with others. This is what “subtract” does so beautifully and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thanks so much to Ed for trusting me to help him on his journey as an artist. I continue feel so grateful to have the opportunity to make music with so many friends, new and old, and to experience the way community grows and grows (sic).”

