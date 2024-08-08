 Ed Sheeran Writes New Song For Netflix Christmas Movie - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Writes New Song For Netflix Christmas Movie

by Music-News.com on August 8, 2024

in News

Netflix have announced that Ed Sheeran has written and recorded an original song for Locksmith Animation’s (Ron’s Gone Wrong) upcoming CG animated feature That Christmas. The track titled “Under The Tree” will feature in the animated film that will come to Netflix on Friday 6th December.

Produced by Locksmith Animation, directed by animation veteran Simon Otto (How to Train Your Dragon trilogy) and penned by Richard Curtis and Peter Souter, the film stars Brian Cox as Santa, Fiona Shaw (Ms. Trapper), Jodie Whittaker (Mrs. Williams), and Bill Nighy (Bill) as the residents of a charming seaside town where things turn upside down one Christmas.

Ed Sheeran said: “I’ve been mates with Richard Curtis for years, and we’ve done a load of fun work for charity, and then both were heavily involved in the movie Yesterday. He came to me two years ago to play me the rough of That Christmas. It was just sketches and voices, but it blew me away. So emotional, yet so heartwarmingly funny, like all Richard Curtis movies. I find since having kids, there’s a real lack of great animated children’s Christmas movies, so I thought this was such an amazing thing to make and put into the world. The scene that we wrote this song for is so heartbreaking, but so real for many people at Christmas spending it without the ones they love, for so many reasons. I got to work with my older brother on this which is such a rarity and a gift to work so closely with my only sibling, it felt so good to create something my children would watch, with their uncle, based in the country they live in. I find it mad that there isn’t more animated Christmas films for kids, but this is going to become a holiday staple, at least in our household. Hope everyone loves it, and enjoys the song, we had such a great time creating it. x”

Director Simon Otto said: “I’m beside myself for finally being able to talk about this small Christmas miracle that had landed in our film’s stocking. An original song by Ed Sheeran. Ed’s song inspired us to shape the key emotional moment in the film in a different way and it allowed us to interconnect the storylines in a way we couldn’t see before. The song has become the heart of the film ever since and it motivated us artists to bring our best and live up to the beauty and honesty it brings to the film. I’ll be forever grateful to Ed for gifting us with such an honest and beautiful piece.”

Co-Writer and Executive Producer Richard Curtis said: “I’m SO thrilled to have Ed’s beautiful song in our movie. It’s a film set in Suffolk… Ed lives in and loves Suffolk and completely understood the pitch and tone of what we were trying to do. We’ve been friends for many years and – especially now that he’s a husband and a father – it’s really lovely to have him play such a key part in this film about love, children and family. And, of course, even if he wasn’t a friend and didn’t love Suffolk, how marvellous to have a wonderful new song by one of the greatest British songwriters EVER.”

