Eddie Vedder Covers Neil Young for New Neil Tribute Album - Noise11.com

Eddie Vedder has covered the Neil Young classic ‘Needle and the Damage Done’ for an upcoming Neil Young tribute album ‘Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Volume 1’.
Neil’s 1972 original was on the ‘Harvest’ album. The song is about the effects of heroin on musicians. Six months after the release of the song, Young’s Crazy Horse band member Danny Whitten died from a drug overdose. The song then created a template of sound for Young’s next album ‘Tonight’s The Night’, with songs about Whitten and also Crazy Horse roadie Bruce Berry who also died of a heroin overdose.
Vedder and Young are close friends. Pearl Jam regularly still perform Young’s ‘Rocking In The Free World’. Young and Pearl Jam made the album ‘Mirror Ball’ and EP ‘Merkin Ball’ together in 1995.
‘Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Volume 1’ will be released on 25 April 2025.
Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Tracklist:
01. Philadelphia – Brandi Carlile
02. Heart of Gold – Fiona Apple
03. Harvest – Mumford & Sons
04. Needle and the Damage Done – Eddie Vedder
05. Lotta Love – Courtney Barnett
06. Old Man – Stephen Marley
07. Here We Are In the Years – Sharon Van Etten
08. Sugar Mountain – The Lumineers
09. Comes a Time – The Doobie Brothers with Allison Russell
10. Long May You Run – Steve Earle
11. Mr. Soul – Rodney Crowell
12. Cowgirl in the Sand – Anders Osborne
13. Such a Woman – Charlie Greene
14. Southern Man – Chris Pierce
