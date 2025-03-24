 Eddie Vedder Covers Neil Young for New Neil Tribute Album - Noise11.com
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Vedder Covers Neil Young for New Neil Tribute Album

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2025

in News

Eddie Vedder has covered the Neil Young classic ‘Needle and the Damage Done’ for an upcoming Neil Young tribute album ‘Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Volume 1’.

Neil’s 1972 original was on the ‘Harvest’ album. The song is about the effects of heroin on musicians. Six months after the release of the song, Young’s Crazy Horse band member Danny Whitten died from a drug overdose. The song then created a template of sound for Young’s next album ‘Tonight’s The Night’, with songs about Whitten and also Crazy Horse roadie Bruce Berry who also died of a heroin overdose.

Vedder and Young are close friends. Pearl Jam regularly still perform Young’s ‘Rocking In The Free World’. Young and Pearl Jam made the album ‘Mirror Ball’ and EP ‘Merkin Ball’ together in 1995.

‘Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Volume 1’ will be released on 25 April 2025.

Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Tracklist:

01. Philadelphia – Brandi Carlile
02. Heart of Gold – Fiona Apple
03. Harvest – Mumford & Sons
04. Needle and the Damage Done – Eddie Vedder
05. Lotta Love – Courtney Barnett
06. Old Man – Stephen Marley
07. Here We Are In the Years – Sharon Van Etten
08. Sugar Mountain – The Lumineers
09. Comes a Time – The Doobie Brothers with Allison Russell
10. Long May You Run – Steve Earle
11. Mr. Soul – Rodney Crowell
12. Cowgirl in the Sand – Anders Osborne
13. Such a Woman – Charlie Greene
14. Southern Man – Chris Pierce

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Clapton To Play 16th Annual State Theatre Concert

Richard Clapton has announced the date for his 16th annual State Theatre concert in Sydney.

4 hours ago
Gene Simmons of KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman
KISS To Perform Again In Las Vegas In November

KISS will reunite AGAIN in November for a series of Las Vegas shows for the KISS Army Fan Club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

5 hours ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Cancels Ukraine Concert Due To Uncertainty In The Region

Just one week after announcing he would perform a free concert in Ukraine, Neil Young has cancelled the event citing the growing uncertainty in the war-torn country.

8 hours ago
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan To Perform The Songs of Donna Summer

Marcia Hines will pay tribute to Donna Summer and has recruited Casey Donovan to help her out in a brand new show ‘Marcia Sings Summer’.

3 days ago
Joe Walsh of Eagles performing at Rod Laver Arena on 22 February 2015. (photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles Add Four More Vegas Sphere Shows

Eagles have added four new dates to their residency at Las Vegas' Sphere "due to overwhelming demand".

4 days ago
Brian May Queen Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Says New Music From Queen Is Still Possible

Sir Brian May says new Queen music "could happen".

4 days ago
Steve Miller Band perform at the Deni Blues and Roots Festival. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Miller Band Reveal New Dates for 2025

The Steve Miller Band have announced six American dates for August 2025.

5 days ago