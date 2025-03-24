Eddie Vedder Covers Neil Young for New Neil Tribute Album - Noise11.com

Eddie Vedder has covered the Neil Young classic ‘Needle and the Damage Done’ for an upcoming Neil Young tribute album ‘Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Volume 1’.

Neil’s 1972 original was on the ‘Harvest’ album. The song is about the effects of heroin on musicians. Six months after the release of the song, Young’s Crazy Horse band member Danny Whitten died from a drug overdose. The song then created a template of sound for Young’s next album ‘Tonight’s The Night’, with songs about Whitten and also Crazy Horse roadie Bruce Berry who also died of a heroin overdose.

Vedder and Young are close friends. Pearl Jam regularly still perform Young’s ‘Rocking In The Free World’. Young and Pearl Jam made the album ‘Mirror Ball’ and EP ‘Merkin Ball’ together in 1995.

‘Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Volume 1’ will be released on 25 April 2025.

Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young Tracklist:

01. Philadelphia – Brandi Carlile

02. Heart of Gold – Fiona Apple

03. Harvest – Mumford & Sons

04. Needle and the Damage Done – Eddie Vedder

05. Lotta Love – Courtney Barnett

06. Old Man – Stephen Marley

07. Here We Are In the Years – Sharon Van Etten

08. Sugar Mountain – The Lumineers

09. Comes a Time – The Doobie Brothers with Allison Russell

10. Long May You Run – Steve Earle

11. Mr. Soul – Rodney Crowell

12. Cowgirl in the Sand – Anders Osborne

13. Such a Woman – Charlie Greene

14. Southern Man – Chris Pierce

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

