Elbow Score UK No 1 For Fourth Time - Noise11.com

Elbow Score UK No 1 For Fourth Time

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2024

in News

Bury boys Elbow earn their fourth Official Number 1 album with AUDIO VERTIGO this week.

The group, comprising Guy Garvey, Pete Turner and Craig and Mark Potter, see their tenth studio LP join The Take Off And Landing Of Everything (2014), Little Fictions (2017) and Giants Of All Sizes (2019) in their UK chart-topping tally.

In at Number 2 is Future and Metro Boomin’s first-ever collaborative project WE DON’T TRUST YOU. In the absence of a physical release, the record secures its debut on streams and downloads alone. WE DON’T TRUST YOU matches Atlanta rapper Future’s previous Official Albums Chart peak (with 2022’s I NEVER LIKED YOU) and earns Metro Boomin a career-best. Missouri multihyphenate Boomin’s 2022 record HEROES & VILLAINS managed a Number 3 best.

Following the release of its deluxe GUTS (spilled) edition, Olivia Rodrigo’s former chart-topper GUTS rebounds back into the Top 5 this week, jumping 12 (3). The reissue includes one brand-new track, so american, plus a further four songs previously available across various GUTS vinyl formats.

Scottish alt-rockers The Jesus and Mary Chain celebrate their highest-charting album in 37 years this week (7), with latest collection Glasgow Eyes joining 1987’s Darklands (5) and 1988 release Barbed Wire Kisses in the group’s tally of UK Top 10s.

GRAMMY-winning breakout Amapiano star Tyla secures her first-ever UK Top 20 album with eponymous debut TYLA (19).

Meanwhile, Where The Wild Things Grow, Starsailor’s first full-length release in seven years, earns the Warrington-formed outfit a sixth Top 40 LP. The group previously enjoyed success with 2001’s Love Is Here (2), 2003 record Silence Is Easy (2), 2005’s On The Outside (13), 2009 album All The Plans (26) and 2017’s All This Life (23).

New Jersey singer-songwriter FLETCHER (real name Cari Elise Fletcher) secures her first-ever Top 40 album with second LP In Search Of The Antidote (26), while folk-pop act The Staves claim their first as a duo with All Now (32). The group previously saw Top 40 success as a trio with 2015’s If I Was (14) and 2021 album Good Woman (13).

Bright Future earns Big Thief band member Adrianne Lenker her first UK Albums Chart entry as a solo artist this week (35). And finally, Waxahatchee, a project led by Alabama-born singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, bag a career-best with sixth studio LP Tigers Blood (38).

music-news.com

Noise11.com

