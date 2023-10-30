 Elly May Barnes Signs To ABC Records - Noise11.com
Elly May Barnes Signs To ABC Records

by Paul Cashmere on October 30, 2023

in News

Elly May Barnes, the youngest daughter and Jimmy and Jane Barnes, has been signed to ABC Records.

Natalie Waller, head of music at ABC Music, said in a statement, “We’re delighted to welcome the sensational Elly-May Barnes to ABC Music; her Blondie meets Chrissy Amphlett vibes are an electrifying blend of talent and charm that’s simply infectious.”

Elly May made her recording debut at age 2 with her siblings in The Tin Lids. That also earned her a platinum award at 2.

Elly May’s debut solo album has music written for her by Davey Lane, Shane Nicholson and her uncle Mark Lizotte (Diesel). The tracks have been mixed by Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Black Crowes, Aerosmith, Hoodoo Gurus, Silverchair, Baby Animals).

