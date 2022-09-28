 Elton John and Britney Spears 'Hold Me Closer' Video Premieres - Noise11.com
Elton John and Britney Spears ‘Hold Me Closer’ Video Premieres

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2022

Elton John and Britney Spears have premiered the music video for their ‘Hold Me Now’ collaboration.

Neither Elton or Britney appear in the video shot in Mexico City by the award winning director Tanu Muino.

Tanu said, “This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney. After seeing “Slave For You,” I decided that I wanted to become a video director. Elton John is an icon that I and the world grew up listening to,” On the creative direction, Muino continued, “Going into this video, I knew there would be a lot of emotional expectations the audience and fans would have. With this responsibility, I had to do something different and unexpected. The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud. To capture this magic, we shot around all my favorite architectural locations in Mexico City and brought on choreographer Jacob Jonas who does the best contemporary choreography today. Getting the best dancers, crew, and access to some of the most private locations in the world was simple as everyone wanted to work with Elton John and be part of his legacy.”

‘Hold Me Now’ is based on Elton’s 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’.

Elton performed at the White House last weekend for the Bidens.

