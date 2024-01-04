Elvis Presley Hologram To Tour The World - Noise11.com

Elvis’ estate has announced a hologram show like ABBA’s.

The immersive concert, Elvis Evolution, will head to London in November, with the digital avatar version of the late King of Rock and Roll set to perform as old photos of the music icon are projected onscreen.

The AI show comes from British immersive entertainment firm Layered Reality and Authentic Brands Group, the latter of which owns the Elvis Presley estate.

Andrew McGuinness, founder and chief executive of Layered Reality, said: “Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley.

“Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it.

“It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

Fans will also be able to continue celebrating the ‘Suspicious Minds’ hitmaker at the afterparty with a DJ playing all of Elvis’ hits and there will also be a restaurant onsite.

There are already plans for the show to come to venues in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy.”

ABBA’s lshow, ABBA Voyage, boosted the UK economy, contributing a whopping £322.6 million.

Their life-size avatars called ‘Abbatars’ perform at a purpose-built arena in east London.

KISS are also following in ABBA’s footsteps, with the retired rockstars set to launch their own avatars in 2027.

