Europe The Final Countdown Turns 40 As The Album That Took A Swedish Band Global - Noise11 Music News

Forty years after Europe released The Final Countdown, the album that transformed the Swedish hard rock act into an international force remains one of the defining rock records of the 1980s and the source of one of popular music’s most recognisable opening riffs.

by Paul Cashmere

Europe’s third studio album, The Final Countdown, reaches its 40th anniversary on 26 May, marking four decades since the record launched the band from a successful Scandinavian act to a global chart presence. Released through Epic Records in 1986, the album reached No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and became a multi-platinum success around the world, driven by a title track that remains a fixture of radio, sport and popular culture.

For Europe, the record represented a turning point that extended well beyond commercial success. It arrived during a period when melodic hard rock was moving into the mainstream, with keyboards beginning to occupy a larger role alongside guitar-driven arena rock. The album also introduced keyboard player Mic Michaeli and drummer Ian Haugland to the band’s studio line-up, while becoming the final Europe album featuring guitarist John Norum before his departure later that year.

The significance of The Final Countdown can still be measured by its endurance. While countless albums defined the mid-1980s rock era, relatively few generated a song capable of surviving across generations. The title track has continued to appear in films, sporting events, television broadcasts and live performances long after its original chart run ended.

The album’s foundations had begun forming well before recording commenced. “Rock The Night” and “Ninja” had already appeared in live sets during the band’s Wings Of Tomorrow tour in 1984. “Rock The Night” had also been released in Sweden and featured in the soundtrack for the Swedish film On The Loose before being re-recorded for inclusion on the album.

Other key songs emerged while the band toured Sweden in 1985. “Carrie”, which would later become Europe’s highest-charting U.S. single, began as a stripped-back collaboration between Joey Tempest and Mic Michaeli during an informal jam session. Early live performances reportedly featured only keyboards and vocals before the full-band arrangement was developed for the studio version.

The album’s title song had an even longer history. Joey Tempest had originally written the keyboard motif several years earlier after borrowing Michaeli’s Korg Polysix synthesiser. Bass player John Levén later suggested that Tempest revisit the idea and build a complete song around it.

The result produced one of rock’s most recognisable intros. Michaeli later explained that the layered synthesiser sound came from combining a Roland JX-8P with a Yamaha TX-816 unit. “I made a brassy sound from the JX-8P and used a factory sound from the Yamaha, and just layered them together,” he said.

Recording sessions started in September 1985 at Powerplay Studios in Zürich under producer Kevin Elson, whose previous work had included artists such as Journey and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Sessions later moved through Stockholm and the United States. The production process was not entirely smooth. Joey Tempest reportedly suffered an allergic reaction to bread products during recording, temporarily delaying sessions and forcing dietary changes while vocals were completed.

The final mix also became a point of internal tension. John Norum later expressed dissatisfaction with the sound, arguing that keyboards had overshadowed the rhythm guitar elements. Musical direction became one factor contributing to Norum’s eventual exit from the band during the subsequent tour cycle.

Critical reaction at the time reflected a divide that often surrounded commercially successful hard rock records of the era. Some reviewers questioned the album’s heavy reliance on synthesisers and its polished production values. Others viewed its melodic structure and large-scale arrangements as strengths.

The contrasting opinions have become part of the album’s broader story. Some critics viewed The Final Countdown as emblematic of the excesses of 1980s arena rock, while others recognised its ability to blend accessible hooks with harder-edged material.

Commercial audiences ultimately delivered their own verdict. By the mid-1990s the album had achieved triple platinum status in the United States and earned certifications across Europe, Australia and other international markets.

The album also generated a string of successful singles. Following the title track came “Rock The Night”, “Carrie”, “Cherokee” and the Japan-only release “Love Chaser”. “Carrie” eventually reached No. 3 in America and remains the band’s highest-charting U.S. single.

Forty years later, Europe continues as an active recording and touring act, but The Final Countdown remains the release most closely tied to the band’s identity. For many listeners, a few seconds of that opening synthesiser line remains enough to identify the song immediately, which is a rare distinction in popular music.

Track Listing

The Final Countdown

Rock The Night

Carrie

Danger On The Track

Ninja

Cherokee

Time Has Come

Heart Of Stone

On The Loose

Love Chaser

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